Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-14 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Erie; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Allegany County in western New York Northern Cattaraugus County in western New York Northeastern Chautauqua County in western New York Southern Erie County in western New York Southwestern Wyoming County in western New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area due to the rain that occurred overnight into early this morning. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunkirk, Fredonia, Evans, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, Arcade, North Collins, North Boston, East Concord, Angola on the Lake, Evangola State Park, Chaffee, SUNY Fredonia, Lake Erie State Park and Concord.