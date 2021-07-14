Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allegany County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Wyoming by NWS

weather.gov
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-14 07:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Erie; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Flood Warning for Northwestern Allegany County in western New York Northern Cattaraugus County in western New York Northeastern Chautauqua County in western New York Southern Erie County in western New York Southwestern Wyoming County in western New York * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 715 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is already occurring in the warned area due to the rain that occurred overnight into early this morning. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Dunkirk, Fredonia, Evans, Boston, Eden, Springville, Colden, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, Arcade, North Collins, North Boston, East Concord, Angola on the Lake, Evangola State Park, Chaffee, SUNY Fredonia, Lake Erie State Park and Concord.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
City
Colden, NY
City
Allegany, NY
County
Wyoming County, NY
County
Erie County, NY
City
North Boston, NY
City
North Collins, NY
County
Chautauqua County, NY
State
Wyoming State
City
Silver Creek, NY
City
Dunkirk, NY
City
Gowanda, NY
County
Cattaraugus County, NY
City
Springville, NY
City
Chautauqua, NY
City
East Concord, NY
City
Angola, NY
County
Allegany County, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
City
Chaffee, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Western New York#Extreme Weather#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy