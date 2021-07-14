How To Make Foods Easier To Digest & Support Your System, From A Dietitian

When summer heat and humidity are high, it is important to stay hydrated. Did you know that what you eat can help you stay hydrated? Typically 80% of our water needs are met through water and other beverages. But foods high in water content can help us stay hydrated and are great additions to summertime meals. Usually celery comes to mind when we think foods that have lots of water in them. But many more fruits and vegetables top the list of foods high in water content. Try to eat ate least five servings of vegetables and two or more servings of fruits per day to help stay hydrated. Here are seven great choices (besides celery) to help you beat the heat and also provide a nutrition boost to your summer meals.