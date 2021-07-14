Cancel
Nutrition

How To Make Foods Easier To Digest & Support Your System, From A Dietitian

MindBodyGreen
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Most of us don't have a so-called stomach of steel. In my private practice, I focus on personalized nutrition advice and often work with people who have sensitive stomachs for a variety of reasons. I've found that each individual person responds to food differently, and general nutrition guidelines don't necessarily apply to everyone.

NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods You Should Never Eat After 50, Say Dietitians

Turning 50 is a major milestone and one that can bring about major changes for your health and wellbeing. While for some people this can spark a newfound commitment to healthy living, for many others, it can mean that staying in shape is harder than ever before. That's why it's such a critical time to make your wellbeing your top priority—starting with what you're eating.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Breakfast Food To Eat To Lower Your Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

Did you ever wonder why Cheerios is always bolstering itself as a heart-healthy breakfast? The iconic cereal is pictured on the front of each box inside a red heart-shaped bowl, and the box may have an extra banner that says how good it is for your heart, or even how it can help lower your cholesterol. But did you ever wonder why cereal is a good heart-healthy breakfast? That's because Cheerios are made from 100% whole-grain oats, and given that oatmeal is considered the best breakfast food to eat to lower your cholesterol, it makes sense that Cheerios is constantly marketing it.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Side Effects of Eating Chicken, Says Science

Chicken is one of the most versatile forms of high-quality protein, which is why it's commonly found in so many recipes. From being baked in the oven to grilled and put on top of a salad or in a sandwich, eating chicken can be a healthy (and versatile) protein choice. But, at the same time, it can be fried or layered with cheese and not so healthy, too.
Nutritionjacksonprogress-argus.com

7 ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet

Fruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries. Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and phytosterols, which are micronutrients that can significantly lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also are low in saturated fat and may help lower triglyceride levels. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that women who consume blueberries on a daily basis have lower blood pressure. Furthermore, researchers in Finland determined a berry-rich diet supports healthy aging and controls the risk of chronic diseases.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Eating Sweet Potatoes, Says Dietitian

While there are a lot of health benefits to eating potatoes on a regular basis (given that they are one of the best carbs to eat), many people prefer to eat sweet potatoes because they believe that the popular orange potato is "healthier" than its white counterpart. Even though there's almost no difference in terms of carbohydrate and fiber count between these two potatoes, the sweet potato is slightly higher in sugar (hence it is called "sweet") and it contains a few vital nutrients that can benefit your body's health. Out of all of the benefits, Megan Byrd, RD from The Oregon Dietitian, points out that the one major effect of eating sweet potatoes regularly is the boost in immunity due to the rich source of beta carotene.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Popular Foods That Increase Inflammation, Say Dietitians

Inflammation is the first domino in a cascade of reactions in the body that leads to chronic disease. Inflammation is driven by lifestyle factors: what we eat, how we move, how much we sleep, and how stressed we are. Over time, these lifestyle factors can create elevated levels of inflammation...
Healthmychamplainvalley.com

Sports nutrition: Make your own sports drink with ‘The No Diet Dietitian’

Registered Dietitian, Val “The No Diet Dietitian”, is sharing some tips on how you could optimize your performance at the gym. Val recommends before you work out, you should eat a snack so folks can sustain their energy. She compares it to fueling up a racecar, “Ideally we want to fuel up before you go on the track, the number one problem that we see is that people try to eat when they are already out of energy.”
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Best Foods To Eat Every Day, Says Dietitian

Whether you just turned 60 or you're well into your golden years, it's important that you're eating foods that keep your heart and mind healthy. As Angie Asche MS, RD, CSSD owner of Eleat Sports Nutrition and author of Fuel Your Body tells Eat This, Not That!, cardiovascular disease is at the top of the list of health concerns for this age group. While consuming a healthy, well-balanced diet is key for staving off the disease, getting plenty of physical activity should also be prioritized.
RecipesMindBodyGreen

I'm A Hormone Expert: This Is The Recipe You Should Eat In Your 30s To Stay Full

When it comes to hormone-enhancing foods, hormone expert, midwife, and integrative medicine doctor Aviva Romm, M.D., is chock-full of recommendations (she even gave us a grocery shopping list for each decade, in case you want to bookmark). All healthy, antioxidant-rich foods are worth adding to cart, don't get us wrong, but she does offer a few superstars to focus on with each hormonal shift—considering your hormones fluctuate throughout your lifetime, it can be helpful to get granular with specific foods.
FitnessRocky Mount Telegram

Expert tips: Foods to support a healthier, more active lifestyle

(BPT) - As the country is opening back up, maintaining health and wellness is top of mind for many. Getting up and moving your body regularly is an important aspect of healthy living, but it can be challenging to muster up the energy to kick off a new exercise plan. Fortunately, there are a variety of wholesome, nutritious foods that provide essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel any fitness routine, no matter the skill level.
EverydayHealth.com

Mangoes 101: Nutrition, Benefits, Types, and More

For centuries, these tropical tree fruits have been enjoyed for their sweet, bright flavor. More recently, research has uncovered added benefits in the form of key nutrients that help people fight disease, maintain a healthy weight, and even ward off some signs of aging. While at one time considered exotic,...
Nutritionbelmarrahealth.com

Fermented Foods Are More Than Just Another Health Fad

I’ve seen more health and diet fads over the past 40 years than I care to remember. But some aren’t fads, and I’d venture to say the current hype around fermented foods fits the bill. Why? First off, it passes the smell test. There are no magical claims, it encourages...
Lifestylehngnews.com

Seven fruit and vegetables to help you stay hydrated this summer

When summer heat and humidity are high, it is important to stay hydrated. Did you know that what you eat can help you stay hydrated? Typically 80% of our water needs are met through water and other beverages. But foods high in water content can help us stay hydrated and are great additions to summertime meals. Usually celery comes to mind when we think foods that have lots of water in them. But many more fruits and vegetables top the list of foods high in water content. Try to eat ate least five servings of vegetables and two or more servings of fruits per day to help stay hydrated. Here are seven great choices (besides celery) to help you beat the heat and also provide a nutrition boost to your summer meals.
NutritionPosted by
GreenMatters

4 Unusual Benefits of Eating Goji Berries

Like seaweed, matcha, and chia seeds, goji berries seem to have grown in popularity over the past few years. The current take is that these tiny fruits are another in a long line of superfoods and that they possess the capability to support immune function, regulate blood glucose, and even reverse the aging process to a degree.
California StatePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The Nutrition and Health Benefits of Muscadine Grapes

Muscadine grapes, native to the southeastern United States, aren't much like the green and red grapes you typically spot in the produce aisle. Muscadine grapes, which are sometimes called "scuppernongs," are indeed grapes, though their thick, fleshy skin might make you think otherwise. This thick outer skin plays an important role in muscadines' existence, as they protect the fruit from disease, fungi and pests, according to the North Carolina Muscadine Grape Association (NCMGA).
Food & DrinksPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Healthiest Indian Food to Order, Says Dietitian

Going to a new restaurant can feel stressful sometimes, especially when you aren't familiar with some of the items on the menu. You may know exactly how you like your salad prepared at the salad shop near your home, and you may have even memorized the healthiest meals you can order from any major fast-food chain.
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Commentary: Making blue foods central to global food systems

A friend used to tell me “something’s a-fish” when things were off kilter. Today, the global food system is not just “a-fish”; it’s failing billions of people. Hunger, malnutrition and obesity coexist in rich and poor countries alike, often in the same town or even in the same home. Diabetes, heart disease, coastal dead zones and other social burdens connected to our food system continue to rise. In recognition of this urgent challenge, the United Nations will hold a global summit in September for government, business, nonprofit organizations and civil society leaders to map a more sustainable, healthy and equitable food system.
ElectronicsPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Unique Processing Machines That Make Your Food

If the video player is not working, you can click on this alternative video link. Do you know how today’s food is made? Do you imagine a cook in a kitchen working hard? Well, today’s food-making processes may look very different as many of them are automated. Yes, indeed it is robots and machines that make many of today’s favorite food items. In this video, we bring you a collection of these robots and machines and we dare you not to be impressed by the speed and the agility with which they make your food.

