How To Make Foods Easier To Digest & Support Your System, From A Dietitian
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Most of us don't have a so-called stomach of steel. In my private practice, I focus on personalized nutrition advice and often work with people who have sensitive stomachs for a variety of reasons. I've found that each individual person responds to food differently, and general nutrition guidelines don't necessarily apply to everyone.www.mindbodygreen.com
Comments / 0