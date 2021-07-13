Cancel
Skin Care

Is It Hives or a Rash? Here’s How to Tell the Difference

By Nadine Jolie Courtney
besthealthmag.ca
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEasily confused by the difference between hives versus rashes? You’re not alone. Considering how similar they look, it’s common to get them mixed up. “The term ‘rash’ generally applies to an inflammatory skin condition, so hives are a type of rash,” says Jennifer Segal, MD, founder of Metropolitan Dermatology Institute, in Houston. However, much like a square is a rectangle but not the reverse, not all rashes are hives. “Hives are a very common skin condition that results from the allergic immune response to a wide variety of triggers, including medicines, illnesses, allergies, foods, heat, cold, and even stress,” says Dr. Segal.

Related
Public Health

How to Tell the Difference Between COVID-19 and Flu Symptoms (Because They Can Look Very Similar)

The doctors are in to help you learn the main differences, spot red flags, and prepare for the upcoming flu season. Believe it or not, this year will be the third winter we've had to navigate COVID-19. And despite vaccines being widely available to adults in the United States, vaccination rates are nowhere close to where they need to be for the pandemic to really let up. This means that we're in store for another tricky cold and flu season, where it might be difficult to tell the difference between symptoms of the flu versus COVID-19.
Lifestyle

The Disney Rash: What It Is and How to Treat It

Heavy walking plus hot Florida weather can equal quite a pain in the leg! The dreaded Disney Rash affects hundreds of Walt Disney World Resort visitors each year, but it only recently was named as a medical condition. We’ve got the Mickey Mouse sock-centered scoop on what this rash really is, how to treat it, how to prevent it and more!
Public Health
EatThis

99% of People Who Die From COVID Have This in Common

One of the least-heralded benefits of a COVID-19 vaccine is that it can not only help prevent you from getting coronavirus, but minimize the impact if you do contract the virus through a "breakthrough" infection. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press yesterday to reveal what 99% of recent COVID deaths have in common. Read on for four life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Posted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Health

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
New York City, NY
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
Cancer

Skin Cancer & Melanoma

Skin cancer is the most common kind of cancer in the United States. In fact, it is estimated that one out of seven people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer each year. What Causes Skin Cancer? Certain risk factors put you at higher risk for developing skin cancer. Skin cancer risk factors may include excessive exposure to sun and tanning beds, a history of sunburn, fair skin, family history and certain medical conditions. Melanoma, a type of skin cancer, is a less common, but more serious type of skin cancer.
Health
Parade

We All Pass Gas, but Wondering Exactly Why Your Farts Smell so Bad? Doctors Explain

The very mention of farts (usually) elicits a laugh—or, if you have young children, a raucous giggle. But have you ever wondered what causes farts? Scratch that: Have you ever wondered why farts smell so bad? Well, if so, you’re not alone. A quick Google search yields thousands of results. From “what’s a fart” to “the truth about gas” there is something every question and query. But if you’re looking for more information about the odor of farts, you’re in the right place.
Health

Why Some People Wake Up With a Headache? Neurologists Have an Answer

Everybody has a headache once in a while, and the causes are multiple: stress, lack of sleep, alcohol consumption, and so on. But if you’re waking up with a headache too often, there’s a clear sign that you should seek a medical investigation as soon as possible. Yahoo! Life (https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/neurologists-explain-why-keep-waking-123100434.html)...
Pharmaceuticals
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health

Bladder Ruining Your Sleep? Here’s Why

Everyone’s been awoken in the middle of the night to pee at some point. Maybe they had an after-dinner drink or had some tea too close to bedtime. But for others, it’s a nightly occurrence. Nearly two-thirds of adults between ages 55 and 84 experience regular nocturia – the need...
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Liver Damage, According to a Doctor

According to the Global Liver Institute, there are over 100 types of liver disease. And, while many people associate these conditions with excessive alcohol use, the majority of those who suffer from liver damage aren't even drinkers. "Non-alcoholic fatty liver (NAFLD) and it's more severe form non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is the most common liver disease worldwide," Stephen A. Harrison, MD, explains to Eat This, Not That! Health. "It is important to recognize risk factors for this disease early and seek medical advice if you have these risk factors or show signs that suggest underlying liver disease." Read on to learn about the most common signs and associated conditions of NAFLD and NASH—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Chilling Warning

Coronavirus cases are rising along with deaths and hospitalizations, as the pandemic ruins not just summer, but threatens to never end. Meanwhile, even some vaccinated people are contracting it, with the Delta variant proving more transmissible. What can you do to stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on CNBC's Closing Bell yesterday with a warning. Read on for eight life-saving pieces of advice straight from him—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Health
Daily Mail

Woman, 33, with learning difficulties died of neglect after her parents fed her diet of junk food and she developed severe health problems, inquest hears

A 33-year-old woman with learning difficulties died after suffering neglect as her loving family struggled to cope with her needs, a coroner has heard. Kerry Warren, who lived in Newstead, Stoke-on-Trent with her sister and mother Tracey, needed help with basic tasks and would get distressed or aggressive if somebody tried to help her against her will.
Public Health
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.

Comments / 0

