Guardian launches flagship technology newsletter TechScape

By GNM press office
The Guardian
The Guardian
 10 days ago
TechScape Newsletter sign up Illustration: Guardian Design

Today the Guardian is pleased to announce the launch of TechScape , a new flagship technology-focused newsletter authored by Alex Hern, the Guardian’s UK technology editor.

TechScape will be published every Wednesday and will see Alex share his unrivalled insight into the world of tech, providing readers with additional analysis and commentary on the technology stories that matter.

The first issue of TechScape is published today and covers GitHub Copilot, a controversial new AI tool that shows the future of work – but has also raised concerns that machine learning is simply a mask for intellectual property theft.

TechScape will provide readers with an in-depth look into the world of technology and will enable Alex to share what he enjoys most: finding weird and wonderful tales from the corners of his beat, and sharing them with the world.

Alex said:

“I couldn’t be more excited to be writing the Guardian’s flagship technology newsletter. I’m looking forward to talking with Guardian readers about everything and anything we find interesting, from the ways AI is changing the world to the ways mesh networking is changing our homes. I’m looking forward to hitting send on the issue every Wednesday.”

Alex has covered technology for the Guardian for eight years. During that time he has been on the front-line of some of the biggest stories in tech, from the WannaCry ransomware attack to Cambridge Analytica , and broken news including how Apple’s moderators eavesdropped on Siri and the ways that TikTok enforced Chinese state narratives overseas. Alex has also made his own cryptocurrency, dazzled his retinas working from a virtual-reality office, and claims to have read all the terms and conditions of every product and service on the internet (or at least he feels as though he has).

Sign up here to get TechScape straight to your inbox every Wednesday.

-ends-

For more information please contact: media.enquiries@theguardian.com

About Guardian News & Media

Guardian News & Media (GNM) publishes theguardian.com , one of the world’s leading English-language news websites. Traffic from outside of the UK now represents around two-thirds of the Guardian’s total digital audience. In the UK, GNM publishes the Guardian newspaper six days a week, first published in 1821, and the world’s oldest Sunday newspaper, The Observer.

The Guardian

The Guardian

