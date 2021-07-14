Cancel
San Antonio, TX

Man seriously injured after being shot in face in east San Antonio

KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 10 days ago

A man is seriously injured but expected to survive after being shot in the face just after midnight Wednesday, police say.

At 12:10 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 4200 block of Chestnut Hill Boulevard to a shooting.

Police said a man was sitting in his driveway in front of his house when a blue Ford pulled up and three suspects jumped out and started shooting at the victim.

The man was shot in the face and taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to SAPD.

Police are searching for the suspects.

