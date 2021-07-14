Mickey Guyton announces upcoming album ‘Remember Her Name’

Mickey Guyton will release her album Remember Her Name on September 24. The record features 16 tracks, 15 of which Guyton has co-written. Remember Her Name is the follow-up to Guyton’s “Bridges” EP, which included the Grammy-nominated “Black Like Me.” Says Guyton: “Remember Her Name is a culmination of the last ten years of my life in Nashville. This album is the closing of a chapter. All those years ago, I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”