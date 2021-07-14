Bank of America: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “
Comments / 0