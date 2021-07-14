Midweek Musings: In Defence of Live-Streaming Football

There’s been a lot of news around Reading FC over the past few weeks. Tom McIntyre signing a new contract, Michael Olise leaving the club for bobbins compared to his worth. With The Tilehurst End’s other writers covering those in excellent form though, I’m here to assess some news that may have gone under the radar for most. This is a bit of a personal and possibly controversial piece that might not be for everyone, but I hope you’ll have a read of what I have to say!