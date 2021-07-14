Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

UAE opens first embassy in Israel in new 'sign of friendship'

By Zarrin Ahmed
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRIKk_0awQDoBK00
Officials participate in the opening ceremony of the new embassy of the United Arab Emirates at the Tel Aviv stock market building in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Wednesday. Photo by Abir Sultan/EPA-EFE

July 14 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates inaugurated its first embassy in Israel on Wednesday -- two weeks after Israel opened an embassy in the Middle Eastern nation.

The UAE Embassy is located at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building.

The openings mark a new phase in diplomatic relations between the two countries, which began about a year ago. The first commercial flight between the two countries took off last November.

The neighboring countries announced last August that they agreed to normalize ties. Since then, planned visits have been held back for various reasons, including health issues and diplomatic disagreements.

"It is a great honor to open the embassy here. Ten months ago our two countries signed the Abraham Accords with a vision of dignity, prosperity and peace for the two peoples," UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khajah said at the ceremony Wednesday, according to The Times of Israel.

Newly elected Israeli President Isaac Herzog hailed the opening as an important moment in the Middle East.

"This blessed process cannot stop," he said, according to The Times of Israel. "In my recent telephone conversations with leaders of the region, I again understand that we have more partners and allies in this mission than we thought."

The ceremony ended with Al Khaja opening trading at the stock exchange.

"The UAE and Israel are innovative nations that will harness innovation for the future of the people of the country and the region," he said during the ceremony, according to The Jerusalem Post. "The people of the region are hoping for a new, prosperous Middle East."

Herzog said the openings are a "sign of friendship" between the UAE and Israel, and that both nations have much in common.

Foreign minister Yair Lapid, who is in COVID-19 quarantine, visited the UAE last month.

Comments / 2

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
147K+
Followers
36K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uae#Friendship#Uae#The Uae Embassy#The Times Of Israel#Israeli#The Jerusalem Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
News Break
Middle East
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

What the Ben & Jerry’s Meltdown Reveals About Israel

No company does progressive politics quite like Ben & Jerry’s. The Vermont-based ice-cream maker has a reputation for corporate activism, owing to its support for a wide array of left-wing causes, including marriage equality, Occupy Wall Street, and Black Lives Matter. But when the company announced this week that it will no longer sell its products in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories, it faced an outcome that every ice-cream maker fears most: a meltdown.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

UAE inaugurates embassy in Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates opened its embassy in Israel on Wednesday, with Israel’s president attending the flag-raising ceremony. The embassy is situated in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange building and its opening followed the inauguration of Israel’s embassy in the UAE last month. The UAE’s ambassador...
Middle EastIola Register

Ben & Jerry’s boycott isn’t antisemitic

The most stunning thing about the Great Ice Cream War between Ben & Jerry’s and Israel is the explosive Israeli reaction. The ice cream maker, famous for social consciousness and iconic flavors like Chubby Hubby, announced Monday it was ending sales in “Occupied Palestinian Territory,” meaning Jewish settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. But the announcement stipulated it would still sell ice cream inside Israel (meaning within the pre-1967 borders before Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza in the Six-Day War).
BusinessNew York Post

Coming soon to Israel: Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s, a copycat brand

A nonprofit group says its plans to knock off Ben & Jerry’s in Israel — and it’s itching to go to court if the ice cream maker tries to stop it. The Shurat HaDin Law Center in Tel Aviv has applied to distribute Ben & Jerry’s frozen desserts in the West Bank under the name “Judea and Samaria’s Ben & Jerry’s” — arguing that the Vermont-based company forfeited its trademark rights when it said it would be freezing sales in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”
AccidentsPosted by
thedrive

Huge Explosion Rocks Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port Sparking Large Fire

Authorities in Dubai say that the blaze, which was caused by an explosion on a ship anchored in Jebel Ali, has been brought under control. Details are still emerging, but authorities in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates say that a large explosion in a container on a ship anchored in the Port of Jebel Ali, which shook surrounding buildings, subsequently caused a major fire to break out. Officials now say that the blaze has been brought under control and that there are no reported casualties, as of yet, but the full extent of the damage, which appears to be significant, remains unclear.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Oman's Sultan visits Saudi Arabia on first overseas trip

DUBAI, July 11 (Reuters) - Oman's Sultan visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday on his first official overseas trip since assuming power last year, with talks expected to focus on the Yemen war and economic and investment cooperation as Muscat looks to shore up its finances. Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said,...
Middle Eastamericanpeoplenews.com

Tensions Escalate As Israel Closes Embassy Inside Ben & Jerry’s Factory

JERUSALEM—Following the ice cream manufacturer’s decision to stop selling its products in occupied Palestinian territory, Israel escalated tensions Thursday by closing its embassy inside Ben & Jerry’s factory. “Ben & Jerry’s hostile actions have left the nation of Israel with no choice but to close our embassy near the churning machines inside their Vermont factory,” said Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, explaining that the Israeli ambassador to Ben & Jerry’s would be pulled immediately with no current plans to reinstate him to the ice cream production floor. “Due to national security priorities, we will be maintaining our presence in the greater Vermont area in a diminished capacity at a nearby scoop shop until further notice. We do this from a position of strength and to send a signal to all confectionary companies who dare undermine Israel’s sovereignty over occupied lands that no ice cream is good enough to tolerate this treatment, not even Chunky Monkey.” At press time, Häagen-Dazs agreed to act as a third-party mediator to help resolve the conflict.
WorldThe Jewish Press

Traveling to Israel This Summer? Read This First.

It’s not exactly the return to open borders that Israelis and their families abroad imagined when Ben Gurion International Airport reopened its doors weeks ago. The “Welcome Mat” won’t be out for visits to Israel by individual non-residents until at least September 1, and that date is not yet firm either.
AgricultureCleveland Jewish News

UAE, Israel agree on joint project to combat climate change

United Arab Emirates Food and Water Security Minister Mariam al-Muhairi met on Wednesday with representatives of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (H.U.) to promote a research and innovation partnership in the realms of food and agriculture technology, according to the university. The meeting marked the first official visit of a...
WorldFlorida Star

United Arab Emirates Opens Embassy In Tel Aviv

The United Arab Emirates’ Israeli Embassy was formally inaugurated on July 14 with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting by UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohamed Al Khaja and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Al Khaja noted that the two countries signed the Abraham Accords in Washington last September “with a vision of dignity, prosperity and peace for the two peoples. It is time for […]
Worldvidanewspaper.com

Israel Comes First In Global Pandemic Resilience Index

Israel’s health system was named the most resilient to COVID-19 in the world in a recently released Pandemic Resilience Index. The index, published by global consumer advocacy group Consumer Choice Center, surveyed 40 countries about their health systems’ preparedness and resilience to the pandemic. The index examined five factors: vaccination...
TravelU.S. Department of State

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry to Travel to the United Kingdom and Italy

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to London, United Kingdom from July 20 to July 21, 2021. While in London, he will deliver remarks on the urgency of global climate action on Tuesday, July 20, at 3:00 p.m. BST at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The event will be live-streamed at https://www.chathamhouse.org/ . Media wishing to request accreditation and participate in person should email presslon@state.gov by Monday, July 19, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. BST.
U.S. PoliticsCleveland Jewish News

Israeli president: Boycotts of the Jewish state are ‘economic terrorism’

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday called boycotts of Israel a form of “economic terrorism.”. Speaking at an event honoring the memories of late Israeli presidents and prime ministers, Herzog said: “The boycott against Israel is a new type of terrorism—economic terrorism. Terrorism that seeks to harm Israeli citizens and the Israeli economy. We must oppose this boycott and terrorism of any kind.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Is Washington missing the real sign of the times with Israelis and Palestinians?

The Biden administration sent an envoy to Israel this week to meet with Israeli and Palestinian Authority (PA) representatives, to discuss a potential return to the negotiating table under the watchful eye and guidance of the United States. The PA’s list of demands to do so likely will include returning to an earlier status quo that limited Jews from visiting the Temple Mount; returning the Palestinian Authority to East Jerusalem’s Orient House; stopping evictions in Jerusalem; and returning confiscated arms to Palestinian security forces.
POTUSWashington Examiner

Hezbollah and allies drive Lebanon toward state failure

Lebanese Hezbollah and its allies are driving the Lebanese state toward complete failure. The meltdown has been a long time coming, but it was exacerbated by the July 2020 Beirut port explosion. Encapsulating the government's endemic mismanagement, corruption, and lack of interest in serving its people, that explosion offers a metaphor for the coming political explosion. The ingredients for the crisis are clear.
ProtestsPosted by
The Associated Press

Iran anger at US, European support for opposition group

BERLIN (AP) — The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran’s theocratic rulers — and which was once considered a terror organization by the West. Iran’s official...

Comments / 2

Community Policy