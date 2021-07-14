Cancel
These New Cars Are Being Sold for Over List Price, Here’s What You Should Buy Instead

By Sarah Brennan
MotorBiscuit
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Buying a new car is expensive, especially if you’re in the market for a popular new car like the 2021 Ford Bronco or even the Kia Telluride. In fact, according to Autotrader, both new cars are being sold for over list price. The good news is that there are still bargains to be had when shopping for a new car. So instead of buying a new car being sold for over list price? You might want to consider buying one of these cheaper alternatives instead.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
