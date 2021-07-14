These New Cars Are Being Sold for Over List Price, Here’s What You Should Buy Instead

Buying a new car is expensive, especially if you’re in the market for a popular new car like the 2021 Ford Bronco or even the Kia Telluride. In fact, according to Autotrader, both new cars are being sold for over list price. The good news is that there are still bargains to be had when shopping for a new car. So instead of buying a new car being sold for over list price? You might want to consider buying one of these cheaper alternatives instead.