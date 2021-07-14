Cancel
California State

California Attorney General Rob Bonta Files Amicus Brief in Support of Voting Protections

By Aakanksha Patel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, CA – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has filed a friend-of-the-court amicus brief in City of Santa Monica v. Pico Neighborhood Association to urge the California Supreme Court to affirm key protections included in the California Voting Rights Act. The California Voting Rights Act, which was enacted in 2002,...

