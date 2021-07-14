California Attorney General Rob Bonta Files Amicus Brief in Support of Voting Protections

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today announced a historic $26 billion settlement that will help bring desperately needed relief to people in California and across the country who are struggling with opioid addiction. The settlement includes Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen – the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors – and Johnson & Johnson, a company that manufactured and marketed opioids. If approved, the settlement would resolve investigations and litigation over the companies’ roles in creating and fueling the opioid epidemic. The proposed settlement also requires significant industry changes that will help prevent this type of crisis from ever happening again. State negotiations were led by the attorneys general of North Carolina and Tennessee, along with the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
