Kalyagen Announces Release of Free eBook on How to Optimize Health Using Stem Cells
AUSTIN, Texas, July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Kalyagen® has announced the release and availability of a free eBook, “The Stemregen Effect – Tapping into the Power of Your Own Stem Cells,” which provides an overview of how stem cells are the body's repair system and how STEMREGEN®, a natural stem cell enhancer, has been documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM).www.the-journal.com
Comments / 0