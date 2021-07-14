Cancel
Move For Hunger Receives $128,000 Donation from the Assurant Foundation

By AP Opinion editor
the-journal.com
 10 days ago

Assurant employees challenge themselves and move 128,000+ miles in the second edition of the 'Turning Miles into Meals Challenge' resulting in the donation of more than 320,000 meals. RED BANK, N.J., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Move For Hunger, a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announced today that they...

#Food Insecurity#Food Insecure#Fight Hunger#Charity#The Assurant Foundation#Red Bank#Meals Challenge#Assurant Cares#Global Housing#Americans#Neotrope
