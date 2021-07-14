Cancel
163 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Industrial Project Reports – June 2021 Recap

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - SalesLeads announced today the June 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 163 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

