Sam Cook column: Sunnies at sunset from the dock

We heard the sounds before we could identify their source — the chatter of happy kids, the thumping of footsteps on a floating dock. Phyllis, the yellow dog and I were approaching the pond at Duluth’s Hartley Park on a warm July evening. We were headed for the dock to see if the dog needed a cool-down swim. But when we saw five or six kids on the dock, all wielding fishing rods and flinging lures into Hartley Pond, we knew we’d find another swimming hole.