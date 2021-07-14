Sam Cook column: Sunnies at sunset from the dock
We heard the sounds before we could identify their source — the chatter of happy kids, the thumping of footsteps on a floating dock. Phyllis, the yellow dog and I were approaching the pond at Duluth’s Hartley Park on a warm July evening. We were headed for the dock to see if the dog needed a cool-down swim. But when we saw five or six kids on the dock, all wielding fishing rods and flinging lures into Hartley Pond, we knew we’d find another swimming hole.www.duluthnewstribune.com
Comments / 0