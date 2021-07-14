Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

BlackRock: Q2 Earnings Insights

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) decreased 0.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.77% year over year to $10.03, which beat the estimate of $9.36.

Revenue of $4,820,000,000 up by 32.13% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,610,000,000.

Looking Ahead

BlackRock hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.blackrock.com%2F&eventid=3191231&sessionid=1&key=F1CCA07F66502DA2930FE4C84BF92E03&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $920.31

Company's 52-week low was at $531.39

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.90%

Company Profile

BlackRock is one of the largest asset managers in the world, with $9.007 trillion in AUM at the end of March 2021. Product mix is fairly diverse, with 53% of the firm's managed assets in equity strategies, 28% in fixed income, 8% in multi-asset class, 8% in money market funds, and 3% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for around two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's iShares ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is also geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the U.S. and Canada.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blk#Aum#Ishares Etf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Related
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Why Investors Shouldn't Sell General Motors Stock

Following reports of two vehicles catching fire, General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) told owners of its 2017 to 2019 Bolt electric vehicles they should refrain from parking inside or charging their vehicles unattended overnight. The news regarding the vehicle fires is not a reason to sell the stock, tradinganalysis.com CEO Todd...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Fintech Focus For July 16, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “Don’t explain your philosophy. Embody it.”. One Big Thing In Fintech: In testimony before the Senate Banking Committee on July 15, Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell reiterated his uncertainty as to whether the Fed would proceed with the development of a central bank digital currency or CBDC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,514 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

19,716 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000. A number...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Cell Phonesmodernreaders.com

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Raised to Buy at BTIG Research

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Altra Industrial Motion: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 48.33% year over year to $0.89, which beat the estimate of $0.81. Revenue of $488,600,000 rose by 21.91% year over year, which beat the estimate of $467,960,000. Outlook. Altra raised FY21...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “ADC Therapeutics SA is a late clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company. It engages in development and commercialization of antibody drug conjugates for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. ADC Therapeutics SA is based in LAUSANNE, Switzerland. “. ADCT has been the subject of a number of...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

First American Financial: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 102.86% year over year to $2.13, which beat the estimate of $1.70. Revenue of $2,266,000,000 higher by 40.83% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,830,000,000. Guidance. First American Financial hasn't...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $1,413,900.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,755 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of HUYA worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.95 billion-$5.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.10 billion. SNX...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Atlantic Union Bankshares: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 169.23% year over year to $1.05, which beat the estimate of $0.75. Revenue of $169,014,000 declined by 2.44% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $171,620,000. Looking Ahead.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.000-$26.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $23.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.57 billion-$22.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.84 billion.Whirlpool also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$26.00 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CRH plc manufactures cement, concrete products, aggregates, roofing, instulation and other building materials. Through its subsidiaries, the Company operates in Ireland, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands. “. CRH has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a $50.44 price...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

$0.74 EPS Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. CBRE Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

MarketAxess: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $67.3 million. The New York-based company said it had profit of $1.77 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.68...
Financial ReportsNew Haven Register

Valmont: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $62.1 million. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said it had profit of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $3.06 per share. The results exceeded Wall...

Comments / 0

Community Policy