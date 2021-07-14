Adonit Dash 4 tablet and smartphone stylus pen

If you are wondering how you can take a screenshot on your Mac computer, this quick guide will provide an overview of all the different ways you can capture an image of the current content on your screen using shortcuts and the screen capture tool within macOS. If you have moved from the Windows operating system to macOS you might be missing the Windows Snipping tool, or you may just prefer to have a little more control over the area that you capture on your Mac screen. Apple provides a similar application to the Windows version that allows you to select areas of your screen and save them directly to the clipboard or to a designated location on your MacBook or iMac computer.