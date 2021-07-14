Adonit Dash 4 tablet and smartphone stylus pen
If you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil stylus or one that can be used on both tablets and phones. You may be interested in the new Dash 4 stylus created by the team of engineers at Adonit. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project offers a versatile universal stylus that combines two different technologies into one device supporting both old and new Apple iPhones and iPads as well as a wide-ranging of Android phones and tablets.www.geeky-gadgets.com
