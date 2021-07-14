Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Adonit Dash 4 tablet and smartphone stylus pen

By Julian Horsey
Posted by 
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you are looking for a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil stylus or one that can be used on both tablets and phones. You may be interested in the new Dash 4 stylus created by the team of engineers at Adonit. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project offers a versatile universal stylus that combines two different technologies into one device supporting both old and new Apple iPhones and iPads as well as a wide-ranging of Android phones and tablets.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
3K+
Followers
13K+
Post
341K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone#Adonit#Apple Pencil#Dash#Apple Iphone Accessories
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Bluetooth
Related
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Rokid Air 4k AR glasses with voice control from $339

The Rokid Air 4k AR glasses are equipped with a noise cancelling microphone and voice recognition technology and can be easily connected to your Android phone, Apple MacBook laptop or Windows desktop PC allowing you to enjoy a large immersive screen. Using voice gestures you can easily ask the Rokid Air to play videos, open applications or adjust settings such as brightness and volume to suit your needs and the AR glasses can be worn with your prescription lenses.
Electronicswhathifi.com

Best tablets 2021

Best tablets Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best tablets you can buy in 2021. Tablets are a great way of taking a good-sized, high quality screen with you wherever you go. They're bigger than smartphones (just) and come without the threat of work that a laptop brings. They're made to fit all kinds of budgets too. Which tablet is the right one for you?
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

watchOS 8 beta 3 released to developers

Apple recently released new betas of iOS 15, iPadOS, macOS Monterey and they also released watchOS 8 beta 3 for the Apple Watch. The watchOS 8 beta 3 comes three weeks after the previous beta, it is now available for developers and it is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon.
ComputersPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Raspberry Pi 10 Gigabit Ethernet card setup and tested

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts interested in obtaining the highest possible connections through their network may be interested in a new video created by Jeff Geerling showing how he tested and installed a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 4 with a 10 Gigabit Ethernet card. Geerling used a ASUS XG-C100C 10G Network Adapter Pci-E X4 Card with Single RJ-45 Port which are available to purchase priced at around $120.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

ATOWAK ETTORE racecar inspired automatic watch

ATOWAK ETTORE is a new automatic watch launched via Kickstarter this month which has already raised over $150,000 thanks to over 260 backers with still 33 days remaining. Inspired by racecar lines and mechanics the unique watch has a for arm time display and is based on a redesigned MIYOTA 9015 movement encased in a stainless steel housing and finished with an Italian leather strap.
Businessnotebookcheck.net

Corning is bringing its Gorilla Glass to smartphone cameras, Samsung first in line

Not content with providing its Gorilla Glass to protect the displays of most smartphones on the market, including Apple, Corning is branching out into smartphone camera glass as well. While some high-end smartphones, including the iPhone, use sapphire crystal to project their rear cameras, Corning believes its latest Gorilla Glass DX is a good fit. Not only is the composite purportedly tough enough, it also incorporates an anti-reflective coating that increases the amount of light that gets to the camera sensor.
Cell PhonesPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The new Oppo Reno 6 5G and Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphones were made official yesterday and now we get to see the handsets in an unboxing video. The video below from Unbox Therapy gives us a look at the new OPPO Reno 6 Pro 5G smartphone and its range of features. Lets find out more details about the handset.
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

How to screenshot on Mac computers

If you are wondering how you can take a screenshot on your Mac computer, this quick guide will provide an overview of all the different ways you can capture an image of the current content on your screen using shortcuts and the screen capture tool within macOS. If you have moved from the Windows operating system to macOS you might be missing the Windows Snipping tool, or you may just prefer to have a little more control over the area that you capture on your Mac screen. Apple provides a similar application to the Windows version that allows you to select areas of your screen and save them directly to the clipboard or to a designated location on your MacBook or iMac computer.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

MagBase keeps your Apple MagSafe Charger in one place

The design team over at Elevation Lab have created a new accessory for the Apple MagSafe Charger enabling you to position the charger on your desk knowing it will remain in place rather than simply slide off the desk when you lift your iPhone. The aptly named MagBase for Apple MagSafe Charger is priced at just $9.95 and includes a 3ft USB-C extension cord, doubling the cord length of your iPhone and Airpod MagSafe Charger.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Deals: Nix Mini Color Sensor V2, Save 15%

We have a great deal for our readers on the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 15% off the regular price. The Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for $83.95, it normally retails for $99.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

V3 Titanium solar watch can be charged with just 2 minutes of sunlight

V3 is a new titanium solar watch powered by sunlight providing a full days use on just two minutes of sunlight any remaining electricity is stored in a secondary battery capable of providing over 90 days worth of battery life when fully charged. MUHAN have already benefited from one successful Kickstarter campaign and have now improved on their previous design including Swiss-made luminous for improved illumination and the dark.
Cell PhonesTrendHunter.com

Manual Smartphone Photography Grips

The 'Fjorden' iPhone camera grip is a dedicated photography solution for shutterbugs who utilize their smartphone as their primary means of capturing moments. The accessory works by being attached onto the rear of the smartphone or a case using an adhesive plate and connects to the smartphone wirelessly over a Bluetooth connection. This will enable the grip to be used as a manual controller for utilizing the built-in two-stage shutter button, a zoom lever and even a customizable control dial.
ElectronicsPosted by
Creative Bloq

The best stylus for Android devices 2021

The best stylus for Android devices can transform your Android tablet or phone into a brilliant tool for creating digital art tool. Although options are somewhat limited, there are some high-quality Android styluses to choose from, and at a range of price points. When looking for the best stylus for...
Technology9to5Google

Realme to enter tablet space as Pad renders show 10.4-inch device w/ stylus support, more

Realme looks to be entering the Android tablet space after renders of the Realme Pad showcase a new form factor for the BBK-owned firm. While there are few high-end Android tablets we could actively recommend, if you just want a second screen for online content consumption then a sub-$400 tablet is a great option to have on hand. While Realm is known for affordable Android smartphones, the Realme Pad could help disrupt the space dominated by the Galaxy Tab series.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

SmartBug smart switch makes home automation easy

SmartBug has been designed to provide you with an all-in-one solution for home automation, allowing you to transform your apartment or house into a smart home. Using the SmartBug wall switch you can regulate the temperature control your air-conditioning unit, control home security systems as well as monitor your power usage and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy