Free Online Scientology Courses in 18 Languages Can Help Mentors Equip Youth for Success
LOS ANGELES, Calif., July 14, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - For UN World Youth Skills Day, celebrated July 15, the Church of Scientology International provides skills training resources for mentors, nonprofits and community programs to help youth improve their ability to learn new skills and survive in today's competitive and challenging world. These are available free of charge on the Scientology website at Scientology.org/courses.
