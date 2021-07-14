Cancel
WWE NXT: Karrion Kross defends title, chokes out Samoa Joe

By Wade Sheridan
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VJyUk_0awQB4mr00

July 14 (UPI) -- NXT Champion Karrion Kross defended his title against Johnny Gargano with Samoa Joe as the special guest referee on WWE NXT.

Joe came back to NXT in June where he became the gold and yellow brands official enforcer appointed by general manager William Regal. Kross has been clashing with Joe in recent weeks and argued with the enforcer throughout his match with Gargano on Tuesday.

Kross was able to withstand his opponent's Gargano Escape submission hold and then applied the Kross Jacket, however, Gargano was barely able to reach the ropes in order to break up the hold. Joe got angry with Kross when he wouldn't let the Kross Jacket go and forcibly pushed him off Gargano.

Kross continued to dominate outside the ring with Joe stopping the champ from using the steel steps as a weapon. Gargano then landed a DDT as Kross argued with Joe and was able to nail Kross with the One Final Beat back in the ring, but it wasn't enough.

Kross recovered and hit Gargano in the back of the head with a elbow that was followed by three Powerbombs, the Doomsday Saito and then a second elbow to win the match.

Kross then briefly celebrated with his partner Scarlett as Joe exited the ring. Kross grabbed him from behind and choked Joe out with the Kross Jacket as WWE NXT went off the air.

Also on WWE NXT, Dakota Kai and Ember Moon clashed in the opening bout. Kai's tag team partner, NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, watched the action from ringside.

Kai won the competitive match after hitting Moon with the GTK to earn the three count.

Gonzalez celebrated with Kai inside the ring until they were suddenly interrupted by Xia Li.

Li marched right over to Gonzalez and challenged her for the NXT Women's Championship, which Gonzalez accepted. The bout was made official and will take place next week on WWE NXT.

Cameron Grimes spent his first day as LA Knight's butler after Grimes was unable to defeat him for the Million Dollar Championship at the Great American Bash.

Knight gave Grimes a makeover, which his rival loved, and was shocked to find out that Grimes had hired a kid to do his lawn work.

Knight dismissed the kid before he could get paid, resulting in the kid kicking him in he shins. Grimes then later bumped Knight into his own swimming pool.

Other moments from WWE NXT included Tyler Rust defeating Bobby Fish; Sarray defeating Gigi Dolin; WWE's Mandy Rose suddenly emerged to watch Sarray's match; Santos Escobar defeating Dexter Lumis; Duke Hudson defeating Ikemen Jiro in the Breakout Tournament and Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter defeating Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

