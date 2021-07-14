Pandemonium Day 2021: Quotes To Celebrate The Day Of Chaos And Disorder
Pandemonium Day is marked on July 14 as a day to celebrate the utter chaos and complete disorder in life. The word "Pandemonium" comes from a Greek word that roughly translates to "All Demons." The word first appeared in John Milton's epic poem "Paradise Lost" in the 17th century. In his book that retells the biblical story of Adam and Eve and their temptation by Satan, Milton used the word "Pandemonium" to describe the capital of Hell built by the fallen angels.www.ibtimes.com
