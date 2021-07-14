Cancel
Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Up Slightly Despite Stronger Inflation; USD Slides

Cover picture for the articleUS futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 were pointing to a marginally higher US open in trading on Wednesday after higher than expected inflation figures surprised investors yesterday and saw markets close lower. European shares were lower. Analysts think the recent surge in CPI is consistent with...

Global shares set for largest 3-day gain since April. A strong start to earning season is helping traders ignore the risk to economic growth from the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the worst inflation levels since 2008. That positive sentiment pushed futures on the Dow, S&P, NASDAQ and Russell 2000 higher in trading on Thursday.

