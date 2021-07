MyMaitê is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, taking players on an adventure which sees a father, and his daughter, left to find a way home. Available to purchase and download for a mere £4.19, MyMaitê from Phoenix Reborn Games is one of those cheap and cheerful titles that pop up onto the Xbox Store totally under the radar. But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be worth some of your time and when it comes with a low price point in tow, there should be enough about this adventure to warrant a punt.