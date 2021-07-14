Real Madrid: Ranking the top five players in Castilla

Real Madrid is often seen as the club that buys the best players from different parts of the world. Some people hail the transfer policy and appreciate the superb work done by the scouting department, while the rest criticise the club by saying Real Madrid can only buy talent produced by other clubs. 12 years ago FC Barcelona’s official Twitter handle tweeted “Barca produces talent, Real Madrid buys talent”. Even Gerard Pique would go on to comment the same, in the summer of 2013.