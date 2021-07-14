Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Eli Lilly Scoops Up Protomer Technologies In Over $1B Deal

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40jhpC_0awQ95Yh00
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has acquired privately-held biotech firm Protomer Technologies in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.
  • Lilly previously led an equity investment in Protomer alongside the JDRF T1D Fund, providing Lilly with 14% ownership.
  • Protomer offers a peptide- and protein engineering platform to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.
  • Aquilo Partners LP is acting as a financial advisor, and Morrison & Foerster LLP a legal advisor to Protomer.
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Lilly's legal counsel.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $235.3 on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotech#Eli Lilly Scoops#Eli Lilly And#Protomer Technologies#The Jdrf T1d Fund#Aquilo Partners Lp#Morrison Foerster Llp#Protomer#Kirkland Ellis Llp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Medical & Biotech
News Break
Economy
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

Bicycle, Ionis To Develop Targeted Oligonucleotide Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) announced that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has exercised its option and entered into an exclusive worldwide license and collaboration agreement to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics. The agreement granted Ionis the right to evaluate tissue-targeting TfR1 binding Bicycles as vehicles to deliver oligonucleotide therapeutics to specific...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Elys Game Technology posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$9.87 Million in Sales Expected for Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will post $9.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.17 million and the highest is $10.58 million. Elys Game Technology reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.
Stocksetfdailynews.com

ELI LILLY & Co (LLY): Price Now Near $235.4; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

Currently, LLY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.34 (0.57%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Eli Lilly Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.Retained earnings is calculated as:
IndustryBenzinga

MIND Technology Scoops $4.1M Worth Orders For Seamap Division

MIND Technology, Inc's (NASDAQ: MIND) Seamap unit won new orders totaling $4.1 million for source controller and GNSS positioning systems. Deliveries of the related products will likely occur in the Q3 and Q4 of the current fiscal year. MIND added the orders to its backlog as demand in the marine...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Fusion Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fusion Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 2.8% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

CAE To Develop Aviation Technologies, Invests C$1B In Innovation

CAE Inc (NYSE: CAE) plans to invest C$1 billion over the next five years in innovation to position the company as a leader in Advanced Air Mobility (air taxis) and green light aircraft technologies. The investment is to fund Project Resilience, a transformation project to develop the technologies of tomorrow,...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Eli Lilly

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $232.81. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Pasadena, CAbiospace.com

Lilly Spends $1 Billion-Plus on Insulin Innovator Protomer

Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly and Company is acquiring Pasadena, Calif.-based Protomer Technologies in a deal that may exceed $1 billion. Protomer has a drug technology platform made up of proteins that can sense concentrations of specific molecules and adjust to create variable doses. This pipeline includes an insulin product that adjusts to different glucose levels in diabetic patients. The company was founded in 2014 by Caltech researchers led by Alborz Mahdavi. In November 2020, Lilly led an investment round that was supported by the JDRF T1D Fund. Early funding by JDRF T1D also included Paris-based Sanofi. The November 2020 round led to Lilly owning 14% of the company. Under the new deal, it is acquiring the rest of the stock.
Medical & Biotechbeckershospitalreview.com

Eli Lilly enhances diabetes pipeline by acquiring biotech for more than $1B

Eli Lilly on July 14 completed its acquisition of Protomer Technologies, a biotech that engineers peptides and proteins. The drugmaker said the deal's potential value is over $1 billion. Founded in 2015, Pasadena, Calif.-based Protomer has built a portfolio of therapeutic candidates, with glucose-responsive insulins being chief among them. "Glucose-sensing...
Businessmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,011,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113,176 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.52% of Eli Lilly and worth $936,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Anticipate Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce earnings of $1.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77. Eli Lilly and reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Elys Game Technology completes acquisition of US Bookmaking

New York-listed sports betting provider Elys Game Technology has expanded its presence in the US sports betting market with the completion of its acquisition of US Bookmaking (USB). Elys has paid $12m in a cash and stock deal to acquire the Nevada-based business, with up to $41.8m due in potential...

Comments / 0

Community Policy