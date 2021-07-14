Cancel
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Baseball Falls To Dowling Catholic

By Derek Cardwell
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final game on Panther Drive for the summer resulted in a 5-0 loss for the Knoxville Baseball Squad to class 4A #4 Dowling Catholic on Tuesday. The Maroons pitching kept Knoxville off balance for much of the game, limiting the Panthers to just three hits while collecting eight of their own. Panthers Coach Turner Devore used five different pitchers starting with Mike Hudson, who took the loss going one inning. Jaxon Zuck, Dakota Ramsey, Trenton Kingery, and Niko Lacona all pitched at least one inning. Evan Eck and Kingery told KNIA/KRLS Sports they had their chances to score runs, but were unable to bring them home.

