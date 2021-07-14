Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Recap: PNC Financial Services Q2 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago

Shares of PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE:PNC) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 336.84% over the past year to $4.50, which beat the estimate of $3.12.

Revenue of $4,667,000,000 rose by 14.50% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,390,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PNC Financial Services Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 14, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $203.88

52-week low: $100.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.93%

Company Overview

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking. PNC has 2,300 branches in 21 states and the District of Columbia and is the seventh- largest U.S. bank by assets.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pnc Financial Services#Retail Banking#Diversified Financial#Pnc Financial Services Q2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Voyager Digital Posts Record Quarterly Revenue, Growing User Base By 75%

Crypto-asset platform Voyager Digital Ltd (OTCQB:VYGVF) on Thursday afternoon announced record quarterly revenue growth. What To Know: As of June 30, total funded accounts exceeded 665,000, up 146% from the quarter prior. Total verified users on the platform rose 75% to 1.75 million. Additionally, preliminary fourth-quarter revenue is expected to...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Green Plains' Business Diversification Has Bank of America Bullish

Substantial diversification and opportunities for higher-margin business lines have turned Bank of America bullish on Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE). The Green Plains Analyst: Luke Washer initiated the firm’s coverage of Green Plains with a Buy rating, setting a $45 price target. The Green Plains Takeaways: Green Plains is in the...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Aehr Test Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share increased 233.33% over the past year to $0.04, which beat the estimate of $0.02. Revenue of $7,638,000 higher by 102.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tilray Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Tilray in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tilray’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trimble Inc. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trimble in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Trimble’s FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS.
modernreaders.com

$160.00 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report $160.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calix’s earnings. Calix reported sales of $119.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.62-1.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.250-$7.450 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Holocene Advisors LP Trims Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokers Offer Predictions for Ardelyx, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.33). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by ARS Wealth Advisors LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Roper Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were up 27.89% over the past year to $3.76, which beat the estimate of $3.67. Revenue of $1,588,000,000 up by 21.59% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,580,000,000. Guidance.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: First Hawaiian Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 325.00% year over year to $0.68, which beat the estimate of $0.47. Revenue of $180,852,000 rose by 4.25% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $179,530,000.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: South State Q2 Earnings

Shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 110.11% over the past year to $1.87, which beat the estimate of $1.61. Revenue of $332,150,000 higher by 53.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $361,060,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance hasn't been...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Southside Bancshares Q2 Earnings

Shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share were unchanged year over year to $0.65, which missed the estimate of $0.69. Revenue of $56,580,000 decreased by 4.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $60,630,000. Outlook. Earnings guidance...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: Republic Bancorp Q2 Earnings

Shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share increased 52.63% over the past year to $1.16, which beat the estimate of $1.11. Revenue of $49,638,000 declined by 4.92% year over year, which missed the estimate of $55,170,000. Looking Ahead. Republic Bancorp hasn't...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$404.45 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will announce $404.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $401.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $405.55 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $383.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Stifel Financial Corp Buys Shares of 10,395 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,395 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000. A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business....
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.35-5.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2-4.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.41 billion.The Brink’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$5.550 EPS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy