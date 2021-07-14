Cancel
European OK's Use Of Saliva Samples With Hologic's Aptima COVID-19 Test

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
  • Hologic Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) has obtained a CE Mark to use saliva samples with its Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay in Europe.
  • The Aptima SARS-CoV-2 test is a molecular diagnostic assay that detects the pathogen's genetic material causing COVID-19.
  • The test runs on the fully automated Panther system.
  • Hologic has expanded its manufacturing capability to produce Aptima tests in large quantities and has shipped more than 100 million Aptima COVID-19 tests globally since the spring of 2020.
  • Approximately 2,600 Panther systems have been installed in clinical diagnostic laboratories around the world.
  • Price Action: HOLX shares closed at $68.65 on Tuesday.

