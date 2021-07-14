Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.