Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M

By Vandana Singh
Posted by 
Benzinga
Benzinga
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IdyD0_0awQ8ag400
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) has announced a registered direct offering of 21.3 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 10.7 million shares at $1.311.
  • With gross proceeds of $28 million, the offering will close by July 16.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and have a term of five years.
  • The Company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Earlier this week, the Company provided updates on its ALLN-346 and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) clinical programs.
  • For reloxaliase, it preponed interim analysis to 1Q of 2022 from 2Q/3Q of 2022.
  • It is on track to report initial results from Phase 2a of ALLN-346 by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: ALNA shares are down 18.75 at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pharmaceuticals#Exercise#Working Capital#Allena Pharma Stock Under#Alna#H C Wainwright Co#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Industry
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

3 Short Squeeze Candidates Trading Under $5

Low float stocks can be some of the most volatile stocks in the market. If you mix in a short squeeze, the potential short-term gains in a low float stock can be extreme. A stock's float is the number of shares that trade freely on the public market. Because insiders and institutional investors don’t typically trade their shares on a daily basis, those shares don’t typically contribute to a stock's near-term liquidity.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Wainwright Raises Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Price Target to $5.00

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.13.
Businesskitco.com

Higher debt yields, equities, and the dollar in the U.S. continue to pressure gold

There continue to be strong headwinds created by multiple financial asset classes which have continued to pressure gold pricing. As of 4:19 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active August 2021 Comex contract is fixed at $1802.30, which is a net decline of $3.20 (-0,18%). Silver is also trading under pressure, with the most active September 2021 Comex contract fixed at $25.26 after factoring in today’s decline of $0.12 (-0,49%).
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Honeywell stock gains toward a record after profit and sales beats, raised full-year outlook

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. gained 0.1% toward record territory in premarket trading Friday, after the aerospace and industrials company reported second-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised the full-year outlook, citing a turnaround in several end markets hit hardest by the pandemic. Net income rose to $1.45 billion, or $2.04 a share, from $1.10 billion, or $1.53 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $2.02 beat the FactSet consensus of $1.94. Sales grew 17.8% to $8.81 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $8.64 billion. All business segments saw growth,...
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Target Price at $60.67

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) by 89.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,490 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UroGen Pharma were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
IndustryInvestorPlace

CEMI Stock: $28M Covid Test Order Sends Chembio Diagnostics Skyrocketing

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) surged more than 100% in this morning’s premarket trading after the company revealed a multi-million dollar order for its Covid-19 rapid antigen tests. The CEMI stock closing price yesterday was down 67.5% from an April 5 high. Readers may recall April 5 as the day...
StocksBusiness Insider

Additional Selling Pressure Expected For Thai Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had added almost 5 points of 0.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,555-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
MarketsBenzinga

Cavitation Technologies Raises $1.5M In Equity Financing

Cavitation Technologies, Inc. (OTC: CVAT) has completed a financing of $1.50 million through the sale of ~23 million units. Each unit consists of one common share of stock and one stock purchase warrant exercisable at $0.09 per share for a 5-year term. It will sell these units primarily to a...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Slightly Down, Tesla Under Pressure as Xpeng Slashes Its New Sedan Prices

Since hitting an all-time high of around $900 at the beginning of the year, Tesla stock has dropped approximately 8% year-to-date. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is trading 0.72% down, around $639.60 in the pre-market session today. Down approximately 6% in the past five days according to market data provided by MarketWatch, Tesla stock is now under more pressure from Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV).
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Pharma company's stock plunges 70% after bad news from FDA

Shares in Ardelyx Inc. plummeted more than 70% in after-hours trading Monday, following the biopharmaceutical company's announcement that the Food and Drug Administration appears unlikely to approve a drug for dialysis patients. Ardelyx revealed that it received a letter from the FDA stating that deficiencies in the information provided had been found that would preclude discussion of approvals Ardelyx has sought. When Ardelyx sought a meeting with the FDA to discuss the deficiencies, the request was denied, though Ardelyx stated that "the FDA noted that a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and its clinical relevance."...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

NervGen Pharma Grants Stock Options

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, today announced that the Company has granted 125,000 incentive stock options to existing consultants providing investor relations services, 25,000 of which are exercisable at a price of $1.75 per share and 100,000 of which are exercisable at $2.00 per share for a period of three years and that vest equally every three months over a one-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy