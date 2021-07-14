Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2021) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to creating innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, today announced that the Company has granted 125,000 incentive stock options to existing consultants providing investor relations services, 25,000 of which are exercisable at a price of $1.75 per share and 100,000 of which are exercisable at $2.00 per share for a period of three years and that vest equally every three months over a one-year period. All options have been granted in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and the conditions of the Company's stock option plan.
