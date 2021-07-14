Pella Baseball Team Earns 20th Victory to End Regular Season

The final regular season game for the Pella baseball team gave them a 20th win this summer, after heading on the road to defeat ADM 10-6 Tuesday evening. Serving as a tune up ahead of the Substate Opener Friday, both teams combined for seven errors, including five from the Tigers. Pella took advantage, with the top four batters in the lineup — including Aidan Pollock, Jason Knox, Cole Hillman, and Ryan Mace, combining for nine of the team’s ten hits in the game and all six Dutch RBIs. Tate Weesner earned the win in relief and Mace picked up his first save of the season with four strikeouts in two innings.