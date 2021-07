Shakira He is eagerly waiting for the first scene of his new music production. This Friday his fans will be able to enjoy the music theme titled “Don’t Wait”. “After a year of isolation, I had so many magical sessions. I wrote tons of songs in 14 days !! It was like they were stinging! Thanks to Afo Verde and his wonderful Sony music Latin band for all the support! I’m so excited about my new music! It’s a start!” Pointed out a few months ago Shakira About this new project.