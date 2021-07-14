Pleasantville Pulls Off Upset Over Des Moines Christian For District Final Berth

Pleasantville’s baseball squad continues its playoff run with an upset victory at Des Moines Christian, 4-1. The Trojans pulled off the upset thanks to a complete game on the mound from Austin McMillin. McMillin, who gave up one run on three hits in seven innings of work, also had an RBI double in the third inning. Aaron Wilkins had one of his best performances of the season at the plate, going two for four with a clutch two-run home run in the fourth inning. Trevor Daggett went three for four and Taylon Mount went two for three in the victory. With the win, Pleasantville improves to 16-18-1 on the season.