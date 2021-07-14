Cancel
Recipes

Gruyère With Caramelized Onions

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the article2 medium yellow onions, halved and cut lengthwise into ¹⁄8-inch slices. RECIPE: Eckert’s Summer Fruit Salad With Poppy Seed Dressing. 1. In a skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil and onions. Add the oregano, and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until onions turn light brown. Reduce the heat and continue to cook until the onions are soft and golden brown, 30 to 45 minutes. These can be kept refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Tom Colicchio
