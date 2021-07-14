Thursday Night Tacos at Side Lot Brewery

President Joe Biden traveled a few miles across the Potomac River on Friday evening to stump for former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is in a crucial race to retake his old job. It was Biden’s first in-person campaign event appearance since becoming president — one in which an estimated...
Tom Barrack, a former outside campaign adviser to former President Trump , has reached an agreement with prosecutors to get out of jail ahead of his trial on foreign lobbying charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, N.Y., confirmed to The Hill on Friday afternoon that Barrack would be released...
CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
Celebrity chefs Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich and their New York City restaurant company have agreed to pay $600,000 to at least 20 former employees who were sexually harassed and retaliated against on the job. New York Attorney General Letitia James announced the agreement with the two chefs and their...
Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 24 (Reuters) - Rescue teams in India struggled through thick sludge and debris on Saturday to reach dozens of submerged homes as the death toll from landslides and accidents caused by torrential monsoon rain rose to 125. Maharashtra state is being hit by the heaviest rain in...
The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
Alabama's COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise, and Governor Kay Ivey is venting her frustration with the choice many in her state are making not to get vaccinated. At an event in Birmingham Thursday, she was asked by a reporter, "What is it going to take to get...
Comments / 0