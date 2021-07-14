A space that opens your eyes | From the shooter to the city | Culture

Getting older is both a blessing and a curse. The blessing is to see how much has changed; the curse is to see how much has changed. Some of the greatest blessings have come in the form of advancing technology to make possible what would have been nearly impossible when I was born (1942). Transportation has made the world smaller. International travel is now as short as interstate travel was then. Travel is also vastly cheaper. Bonnie and I, having traveled over much of the world, marveled that when we grew up the kind of travel we have done would have been possible only for the very wealthy. The downside is that folks as un-wealthy as us can also travel, and there goes the neighborhood, as they say. If you like being in the midst of a mob, try visiting Venice!