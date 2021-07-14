A space that opens your eyes | From the shooter to the city | Culture
It can be built with light. Doing it for an eye clinic requires extraordinary ingenuity. Gon Architects sign this feat north of Madrid. This is a spatial design that, however, looks graphic. A graphic that touches the user. The 1,184 holes punched in the metal plates that line the entrance area of the Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO), in the Mirasierra neighborhood of Madrid, function as lamps and, at the same time, as a finish for the interior walls. They do not provide more than a void and, nevertheless, they transform the space with plays of light: a luminous shelter that illuminates and does not dazzle.
