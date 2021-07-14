Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-15 07:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 11 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal York and Coastal Cumberland Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 11 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The dense fog will be slow to dissipate this morning.alerts.weather.gov
