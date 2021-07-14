Cancel
What to Watch Wednesday: Shark Week explores the possibility of a 'Real Sharknado'

Raleigh News & Observer
 10 days ago

The Real Sharknado (9 p.m., Discovery) - For Shark Week 2021, Ian Ziering and Tara Reid, stars of the popular Syfy “Sharknado” movie franchise, join Dr. Tristan Guttridge to see if a real “Sharknado” — with sharks risking their lives to attack humans — could actually happen. Here are some more highlights of Shark Week to watch for.

