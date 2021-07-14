Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

German intel chief: efforts to influence vote at ‘low level’

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cB0PI_0awQ1F1200

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities see an interest on some countries’ part in influencing Germany’s national election in September, but so far such activities are at a “low level,” the domestic intelligence chief said Wednesday.

Germany will elect a new parliament in a Sept. 26 vote that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. She is not seeking another term after nearly 16 years in charge.

Thomas Haldenwang, the head of the BfV domestic intelligence agency, said there have been varied efforts to exert influence by other countries in previous German elections and “we definitely see the interest of certain states in exerting influence on this year’s parliamentary election — there are indications of this.” He didn’t identify those countries.

He told reporters in Berlin that “the intensity of these measures is still at a low level at the moment” but authorities have observed hacking attempts that could be preparations to leak real or fake material at a later point.

Haldenwang said that, since February, his agency has seen “intensive attack activities by a cyber-actor in Germany” which likely have an intelligence background, focusing on phishing attempts on the private email accounts of federal and state lawmakers and their staff. But he said that very few of those attempts were successful, and in cases where they were little damage appears to have been caused.

Germany’s top security official, meanwhile, said that he doesn’t consider the state-controlled Russian television channel RT a “hybrid threat.”

“It’s a normal television broadcaster that treats us in an unfriendly way, but every mature citizen can deal with that,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said. “I’m no friend of Russia Today, so that you understand me correctly, but it’s propaganda — anyone can see through that.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

511K+
Followers
284K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Ap#Russian#Rt#Interior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
Politics
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Elections
Country
Germany
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Merkel defends U.S. Nord Stream 2 deal as Ukraine cries foul

BERLIN/KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday defended a deal with the United States that allows the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to proceed as a pragmatic compromise, but Ukraine said the agreement was too weak to ensure Russia behaves the way Kyiv and the West want.
Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

German far-right fails in bid to oust state governor

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party failed in an attempt Friday to unseat the left-wing governor of an eastern German state, a long-shot bid that opponents denounced as political theater. Bjoern Hoecke, one of the hardest-right figures in Alternative for Germany, or AfD, won only his party's...
EuropeCNBC

How Angela Merkel changed Germany — and the world

Angela Merkel is so well-known that simple things have become synonymous with the German leader. For example, her distinctive hand gesture — known as the "Merkel-Raute," "Merkel diamond" or "triangle of power" — was used by her party on a massive poster in Berlin during the 2013 election campaign. The idea was to convince voters that Germany was in good hands.
Energy Industryharrisondaily.com

Germany's Merkel says pipeline deal with US good for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday that a compromise deal that will allow the completion of a Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further U.S. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Europetribuneledgernews.com

German defence minister says army to make rescue effort top priority

Berlin — Germany's defence minister called on the country's armed forces to make rescue efforts their top priority, as the death toll continued to rise in western Germany due to heavy rainfall and flooding. Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said she had already ordered all activities not directly related to missions...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Yellen urges EU to back global tax deal, consider more fiscal support

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged European Union countries on Monday to sign on to a global deal to revamp corporate taxation, keep fiscal support through 2022 and consider more spending in the face of COVID-19 uncertainty. "We need sustainable sources of revenue that do...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Brussels backs Bosnia's EU bid after jitters over strategy

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union triedon Tuesday to reassure Bosnians of its readiness to admit their country one day, after an unofficial EU diplomatic note raised doubts about Brussels' commitment. That note, circulated among EU officials in April, proposed redrawing borders along ethnic lines in the Western...
Militarynationalinterest.org

Russian Tanks Got a Taste of U.S. TOW Missiles in Syria

In February 2016, Syrian rebels filmed a video of a TOW missile streaking towards a T-90 tank in northeast Aleppo. Here's What You Need to Remember: When Moscow intervened in Syria in 2015 on behalf the beleaguered regime of Bashar al-Assad, it also transferred around thirty T-90As to the Syrian Arab Army, as well as upgraded T-62Ms and T-72s. The Syrian military could desperately use this armored infusion, as it had lost over two thousand armored vehicles in the preceding years—especially after Syrian rebels began receiving American TOW-2A missiles in 2014.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...
MilitaryPosted by
Daily Mail

Military translator, 30, who helped US soldiers in Afghanistan is beheaded by the Taliban sparking new alarm for the interpreters left as the West withdraws

The killing of a former military translator by the Taliban has sparked new alarm among interpreters fearing attacks as Western forces pull out of Afghanistan. Sohail Pardis is reported to have been beheaded by extremists after he was attacked outside Kabul. His family said he was dragged from his vehicle...
Washington, DCWashington Examiner

SEALs have a new target: Congress

Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs. In a show of political force never before seen, five retired SEALs are running for House seats in 2022, hoping to join Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw, who is expected to win a third term.

Comments / 0

Community Policy