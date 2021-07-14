BUSTA’S WALK OFF SINGLE DELIVERS STATE TOURNAMENT APPERANCE

ADM Tigers hitter Brynn Busta had the bases loaded, two outs, and the Tigers trailing by one with the season on the line when she stepped up to the plate, but she remained cool as she hit a line drive out to left to score the tying and winning run to advance the Tigers to the state tournament, winning 4-3 over the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays. Busta was able to take an inside pitch and muscle it the outfield, as Ella Grossman was able to score from third and Olivia Tollari flying in from second as ADM was able to stun the Bluejays and put their home fans into a frenzy.