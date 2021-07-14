Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bondurant, IA

BUSTA’S WALK OFF SINGLE DELIVERS STATE TOURNAMENT APPERANCE

By Drew Russell
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADM Tigers hitter Brynn Busta had the bases loaded, two outs, and the Tigers trailing by one with the season on the line when she stepped up to the plate, but she remained cool as she hit a line drive out to left to score the tying and winning run to advance the Tigers to the state tournament, winning 4-3 over the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays. Busta was able to take an inside pitch and muscle it the outfield, as Ella Grossman was able to score from third and Olivia Tollari flying in from second as ADM was able to stun the Bluejays and put their home fans into a frenzy.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bondurant, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Bondurant, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winning Run#Adm#On The Line#The Outfield#The Big Hit#Adm Tigers#Bluejays#Amana#True Country K1079
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.
InternetPosted by
Fox News

Bumble dating app led FBI to Capitol riot suspect: DOJ

The FBI was tipped off to a Texas man arrested Friday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the Capitol riot after messaging with a woman he met on the dating app Bumble in January, the Justice Department announced. Andrew Quentin Taake, 32, was charged with assaulting an officer, obstructing an...
Tennessee StatePosted by
NBC News

Tennessee to resume vaccine outreach efforts after 'pause' prompted by GOP backlash

Tennessee's top health official said Friday that the state is resuming its vaccination advocacy efforts after a "pause" to review marketing materials geared toward teenagers promoting inoculations against Covid-19, an initiative that provoked outrage among conservative politicians. The scaling back of its vaccination outreach drew national attention when Tennessee's top...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy