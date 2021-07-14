Porsche Celebrates The Best Audi It Ever Built
One of the coolest Audis ever wasn't actually built by four-ring brand. The Audi RS2 Avant (also known as the Audi 80 RS2) was built from 1994 to 1995 in a joint venture between Audi and Porsche. Audi has celebrated this car as the starting point for its now-famous lineup of all-wheel-drive performance cars, such as the new RS6 Avant, even creating a limited edition to pay homage to the RS2. The RS6 shares its 4.0-liter V8 engine with Porsche, but the RS2's Porsche connection went significantly deeper.carbuzz.com
Comments / 0