Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Porsche Celebrates The Best Audi It Ever Built

By Jared Rosenholtz
Posted by 
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the coolest Audis ever wasn't actually built by four-ring brand. The Audi RS2 Avant (also known as the Audi 80 RS2) was built from 1994 to 1995 in a joint venture between Audi and Porsche. Audi has celebrated this car as the starting point for its now-famous lineup of all-wheel-drive performance cars, such as the new RS6 Avant, even creating a limited edition to pay homage to the RS2. The RS6 shares its 4.0-liter V8 engine with Porsche, but the RS2's Porsche connection went significantly deeper.

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porsche Cars#Audi 80#Brake Calipers#Rs6#V8#Mclaren
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Porsche
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Mustang GT Looks Completely Stock, Hides Bugatti Veyron Power

Even though Ford is now producing more electric than gasoline Mustang-branded vehicles, the pony car is still the world’s best-selling sports car with a share of about 15.1 percent of the segment. It’s arguably one of the most recognizable models in the entire automotive industry, and with an available 5.0-liter V8 engine in the GT trim, it’s also quite enjoyable to drive even in stock form. But as always, that’s not enough for some enthusiasts.
CarsTop Speed

Someone Plonked A 27-liter, V-12 Engine In A Ford Crown Victoria Interceptor And It Sounds Insane!

The expected power outputs from this 27-liter, twin-turbo V-12 engine are 2,500 horses and 3,800 pound-feet of torque. ‘The Meteor Interceptor’ plonked a mammoth 27-liter, V-12 Rolls-Royce Meteor engine under the hood of a Ford Crown Victoria Police Interceptor. The Meteor is a tank engine that was a development from the Merlin engine. Rolls-Royce developed it back in the 1930s. The earlier production engines made 600 horses, whereas the later ones made more than 800 ponies. This video showcases the first test start in the Victoria. The test start here is in the naturally aspirated form, but turbochargers will be added later.
CarsPosted by
Motorious

Four Special Huracans Being Built To Celebrate 10 Years Of Lamborghini Mexico

It was 10 years ago when Lamborghini opened the first Mexico showroom. To celebrate the anniversary of 10 years of having a Lamborghini Mexico showroom, local distributor Grand Chelem is offering 4 different Huracans, all of which are made to celebrate Mexican culture. The designs come with the assistance of Lamborghini’s exclusive customization program, Ad Personam. These exclusive, special edition models will soon be available, and they are spicey.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Ferrari 296 Spider Will Be An Open-Top Luxury Rocket

If you've been living under a rock, you may not be aware that Ferrari stunned the automotive world last week with the 818-horsepower spiritual successor to the Dino. The Ferrari 296 GTB is its name, and boasts an engine that is absolutely spectacular, not just for its performance, but also because of how it sounds and how efficient it is. Expect Ferrari to once again clean up at the World Engine of the Year Awards. But while we wait for Ferrari to tease the inevitable convertible version of this car, we've gone ahead and taken a crack at chopping the roof off ourselves, digitally speaking, of course.
CarsCarscoops

Wife Quarrels With Husband, Rams BMW Into Ferrari GTC4Lusso, Porsche 918 And Mercedes

A Ferrari GTC4Lusso and a Porsche 918 Spyder have been damaged in China after being hit by a BMW 3-Series in an underground parking lot. Based on local reports and some very dodgy translations, it is understood that the incident happened on July 4 when a wife and a husband got into an argument while driving around in a parking lot. The wife is said to have taken out her anger by ramming into the side of the GTC4lusso, pushing it against a white Porsche 918 Spyder that itself was knocked into a Mercedes-Benz E-Class.
Buying CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Weird, Unique Porsche 356 Coupe Heads To Auction

Beauty exists in the eye of the beholder, but it's hard to call this 1954 Glöckler-Porsche 356 Carrera 1500 Coupe beautiful, especially in comparison to other 356 variants. However, this machine is very important as a one-off race car with only one event under its belt while new. The coupe is part of RM Sotheby's auction in Monterey, California on August 13 and 14.
CarsPosted by
Forbes

2021 Audi RS7 Review: You’ll Rethink Buying That More Expensive Sports Car

Audi has a knack for outdoing itself in the most peculiar ways, especially when performance and practicality are concerned. When the first-generation R8 first put rubber to asphalt, it was a thorn in the side of contemporary offerings from Porsche, Ferrari, and Lamborghini. Today, the relatively pint-sized TT RS costs around half as much as the old V10 model and wouldn’t have to try too hard to keep up on a race track. The 2021 RS7 has a similar story, but you don’t have to go back a decade to find a mismatched competitor. The RS7 is a genuinely practical alternative to the current mid-engined R8 V10 super sports car.
CarsCarscoops

This Tuner Is Creating A Wild Bodykit For The McLaren 720S

A tuning company by the name of Zacoe has just unveiled the insane bodykit it is developing for the McLaren 720S. Presented here through a series of detailed renderings, the bodykit takes the already eye-catching design of the 720S and dials things up to create a car that makes even the 765LT seem mediocre.
Carstecheblog.com

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Makes Goodwood Appearance, is Track-Only Supercar with Aventador SVJ V12

Photo credit: James Lynch and Nick Dungan for Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021. What could be better than the Lamborghini Aventador and all of its variants? How about a track-only model designed by the automaker’s Squadra Corse racing division? This model is the most powerful and the last purely naturally aspirated car built by the brand. It’s powered by am Aventador SVJ-sourced 6.5L V12 engine that has been turned 180-degrees to allow the gearbox to be mounted at the rear generating 820 hp, mated to a 6-speed non-synchromesh sequential transmission. Read more for a video of its Goodwood 2021 appearance, additional pictures and information.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Junkyard Find: 1987 Porsche 924S

While Porsche provided the (relatively) inexpensive 914 and 924 to American buyers during the 1970s and into the early 1980s, the debut of the 944 here in the 1983 model year resulted in the price tag on the cheapest possible Porsche starting at $18,980 (about $52,240 in 2021 dollars). While the white-powder-dusted 928S listed at $43,000 that year (about $118,360 today), it must have pained the suits in Stuttgart to have nothing to compete for sales with the likes of the affordable Mitsubishi Starion and Nissan 280ZX. So, for the 1987 and 1988 model years, American Porsche shoppers could buy a 924 with a detuned version of the 944’s engine, keeping the cheap(-ish) price tag of the 924 while ditching the VW engine that— humiliatingly— went into American Motors economy cars and even DJ-5 mail Jeeps. This car was known as the 924S, and I’ve found this one in a San Francisco Bay Area self-service yard.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

World's First C8 Corvette Widebody Looks Wild

Chevrolet has confirmed the all-new Corvette Z06 will debut this fall with a superb-sounding flat-plane crank V8 and a widebody. If, however, you already own a C8 Corvette Stingray and want to give the mid-engine sports car some extra visual flair, Sigala Designs has created the "world's first true widebody C8."
CarsCarscoops

One Does Not Simply Fire Up The Porsche 917K By Turning A Key

The Porsche 917K is one of the world’s most iconic endurance cars and in this video from RM Sotheby’s, we discover the process required to actually start its engine. This particular car is owned by Paul Lanzante and firing up the famed flat-12 involves much more than simply turning a key. For starters, you need to warm up the oil and to do this, you have to plug in the heating pad located underneath the oil tank into a regular household power socket.
CarsCarscoops

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur Demonstrates A Blacked-Out 2022 911 GT3 Touring

Hot on the heels of the 2022 911 GT3 Touring being revealed, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur has revealed its first take on the automaker’s latest sports car. Adorning the exterior is a simple shade of gloss black, meaning a GT3 Touring like this would be perfect for someone that doesn’t want to make a big statement by choosing one of the more flamboyant paint schemes and would prefer to better blend in with traffic.
CarsTop Speed

Watch A Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Obliterate A Lamborghini Aventador SV and A Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti On The Drag Strip

The tuned 911 Turbo S shows no mercy to the 488 Pista Piloti and the Aventador SV in a series of straight-line races. The team at Carwow brought three fast cars to the drag strip. The contenders include the Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti, the Lamborghini Aventador SV, and a Porsche 911 Turbo S. The Pista Piloti and Aventador SV make more power than the Porsche in the standard form, but the latter is tuned to make 150 horses more for a Hulk-like transformation. Courtesy of this, it absolutely annihilates both the 700+ horsepower cars in a series of drag races! How often do you see a Ferrari and a Lamborghini get treated with such utter disdain?
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

11th-Gen Honda Civic Turbo Is Hiding a Lot of Extra Power, and Hondata Found It

For the last several years, any time Honda introduces a new vehicle that carries even an inkling of potential aftermarket interest—like, say, the new 11th-generation Civic—the engine computer gurus at Hondata waste no time in working their tuning magic. Long serving as a front-runner in Honda ECU development, the group has been hard at work with the 2022 Civic sedan, and they've got some promising initial results from their ECU reflash to share.

Comments / 0

Community Policy