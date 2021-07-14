Many county clerk offices temporarily unable to process vehicle-related transactions
Many Kentucky county clerk offices are unable to process vehicle-related transactions due to computer issues, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabine. The Grayson County Clerks Office closed Tuesday afternoon at 12:30, but reopened Wednesday under relatively normal operations. Residents of other counties are encouraged to contact their county clerk offices to see whether they are open for other business. Officials also said for customers to be prepared for delays.www.k105.com
