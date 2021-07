Almost every aspect of life has been upended by the COVID pandemic—and this summer's Olympics will be no different. After a year delay, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 (as they're still being called) are set to kick off on July 23, but it's not going to be business as usual due to the risks the virus poses. Now, officials have announced that there is one time-honored tradition that you will not see at the upcoming Games because of COVID. To see what there's now a ban on at this year's Olympics, read on.