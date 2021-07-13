Cancel
Maryland State

Support Farms and Producers During Buy Local Week, July 17-25

calvertcountymd.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStep up to the plate with the challenge to buy and enjoy Maryland-grown and -produced farm products every day during Buy Local Week, July 17 through July 25, 2021. In conjunction with the state of Maryland and the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission, Calvert County will celebrate the bounty of local agricultural products and encourages residents to take the “Buy Local Challenge” by pledging to buy at least one locally grown or produced item every day during the week.

www.calvertcountymd.gov

