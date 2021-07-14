Public input sought on final draft of Kannapolis development ordinance

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Planning Department is rewriting and updating the City’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO). The UDO is the adopted law of the City which regulates land use and form, growth, and development within the City’s zoning and land use jurisdiction. It includes zoning regulations, which divide the city into different zone districts and generally govern the location, size, and type of development in each district, as well as subdivision regulations.