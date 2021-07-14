Chicago Cubs ‘shoot for the stars’ with high school talent on Day 3 of the MLB draft after ‘strategic’ Day 2 picks

The 2021 MLB draft developed in three phases for the Chicago Cubs and vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz.

The three-day, 20-round draft, which culminated Tuesday, saw the Cubs select 11 pitchers, one catcher, four infielders and four outfielders. Eleven players came out of college and the other nine from high school.

The Cubs’ first-round pick, Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks , dictated their strategy for the rest of the draft. Kantrovitz doesn’t expect any hiccups with signing Wicks, but it likely will cost them at or near the slot value of $3.13 million.

While their next couple of picks were pretty aggressive and could command above-slot money, Kantrovitz explained the Cubs had to become more strategic in the fourth and fifth round with how they were managing their bonus pool allotment of $6,779,400. Any players drafted Tuesday in the 11th round or later who receive a bonus exceeding $125,000 must have that value deducted from the pool money.

“We were able to take some more risks, and at this point, I’m not so sure about whether we’re going to sign everybody that we selected (Tuesday),” Kantrovitz said. “But just based on how the draft rules work, there’s probably some players that we were able to take a risk on and kind of shoot for the stars and hope, and then some others where we have a little bit more cost certainty that they’re going to sign.”

Seven of the 10 players the Cubs drafted on Day 3 were high school prospects: five pitchers, an infielder and an outfielder.

“I still don’t believe that we’re going to be in position to sign all the picks that we took (Tuesday) but certainly a few of them, and that’s sort of a rare position to be in on Day 3 to be able to buy a player out of (going to) college and send them immediately to professional baseball,” Kantrovitz said. “That was probably a product of our strategy on Day 2.

“If you are strategic about how you’re managing your pool, and if you have some flexibility going into Day 3, it enables you to be a little bit more aggressive. We saw the fruits of that play out (Tuesday).”

Cubs draft picks

1st round (No. 21): Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State

2nd (56): James Triantos, 3B, James Madison HS (Va.)

3rd (93): Drew Gray, LHP, IMG Academy (Fla.)

4th (123): Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas

5th (154): Liam Spence, SS, Tennessee

6th (184): Riley Martin, LHP, Quincy

7th (214): Parker Chavers, OF, Coastal Carolina

8th (244): Casey Opitz, C, Arkansas

9th (274): Chase Watkins, LHP, Oregon State

10th (304): Peter Matt, OF, Duke

11th (334): Gage Ziehl, RHP, Penfield HS (N.Y.)

12th (364): Teo Banks, OF, Permian HS (Texas)

13th (394): Erian Rodriguez, RHP, Georgia Premier Academy

14th (424): Frankie Scalzo Jr., RHP, Grand Canyon

15th (454): BJ Murray Jr., 3B, Florida Atlantic

16th (484): Zachary Leigh, RHP, Texas State

17th (514): Christian Olivo, SS, Leadership Christian Academy (P.R.)

18th (544): Dominic Hambley, RHP, Belmont Secondary School (B.C.)

19th (574): Daniel Avitia, RHP, Alhambra HS (Ariz.)

20th (604): Wilson Cunningham, LHP, JSerra Catholic HS (Calif.)