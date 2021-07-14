Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chicago Cubs ‘shoot for the stars’ with high school talent on Day 3 of the MLB draft after ‘strategic’ Day 2 picks

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

The 2021 MLB draft developed in three phases for the Chicago Cubs and vice president of scouting Dan Kantrovitz.

The three-day, 20-round draft, which culminated Tuesday, saw the Cubs select 11 pitchers, one catcher, four infielders and four outfielders. Eleven players came out of college and the other nine from high school.

The Cubs’ first-round pick, Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks , dictated their strategy for the rest of the draft. Kantrovitz doesn’t expect any hiccups with signing Wicks, but it likely will cost them at or near the slot value of $3.13 million.

While their next couple of picks were pretty aggressive and could command above-slot money, Kantrovitz explained the Cubs had to become more strategic in the fourth and fifth round with how they were managing their bonus pool allotment of $6,779,400. Any players drafted Tuesday in the 11th round or later who receive a bonus exceeding $125,000 must have that value deducted from the pool money.

“We were able to take some more risks, and at this point, I’m not so sure about whether we’re going to sign everybody that we selected (Tuesday),” Kantrovitz said. “But just based on how the draft rules work, there’s probably some players that we were able to take a risk on and kind of shoot for the stars and hope, and then some others where we have a little bit more cost certainty that they’re going to sign.”

Seven of the 10 players the Cubs drafted on Day 3 were high school prospects: five pitchers, an infielder and an outfielder.

“I still don’t believe that we’re going to be in position to sign all the picks that we took (Tuesday) but certainly a few of them, and that’s sort of a rare position to be in on Day 3 to be able to buy a player out of (going to) college and send them immediately to professional baseball,” Kantrovitz said. “That was probably a product of our strategy on Day 2.

“If you are strategic about how you’re managing your pool, and if you have some flexibility going into Day 3, it enables you to be a little bit more aggressive. We saw the fruits of that play out (Tuesday).”

Cubs draft picks

  • 1st round (No. 21): Jordan Wicks, LHP, Kansas State
  • 2nd (56): James Triantos, 3B, James Madison HS (Va.)
  • 3rd (93): Drew Gray, LHP, IMG Academy (Fla.)
  • 4th (123): Christian Franklin, OF, Arkansas
  • 5th (154): Liam Spence, SS, Tennessee
  • 6th (184): Riley Martin, LHP, Quincy
  • 7th (214): Parker Chavers, OF, Coastal Carolina
  • 8th (244): Casey Opitz, C, Arkansas
  • 9th (274): Chase Watkins, LHP, Oregon State
  • 10th (304): Peter Matt, OF, Duke
  • 11th (334): Gage Ziehl, RHP, Penfield HS (N.Y.)
  • 12th (364): Teo Banks, OF, Permian HS (Texas)
  • 13th (394): Erian Rodriguez, RHP, Georgia Premier Academy
  • 14th (424): Frankie Scalzo Jr., RHP, Grand Canyon
  • 15th (454): BJ Murray Jr., 3B, Florida Atlantic
  • 16th (484): Zachary Leigh, RHP, Texas State
  • 17th (514): Christian Olivo, SS, Leadership Christian Academy (P.R.)
  • 18th (544): Dominic Hambley, RHP, Belmont Secondary School (B.C.)
  • 19th (574): Daniel Avitia, RHP, Alhambra HS (Ariz.)
  • 20th (604): Wilson Cunningham, LHP, JSerra Catholic HS (Calif.)

Comments / 0

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Martin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlb Draft#High School#The Chicago Cubs#Kansas State#Lhp#Img Academy#Ss#Permian Hs#Georgia Premier Academy#Texas State 17th#Belmont Secondary School#Jserra Catholic Hs#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBkentsterling.com

Kyle Schwarber goes bombs away as Cubs owner Tom Ricketts counts the pennies he saved by letting him go

Kyle Schwarber has hit 15 home runs in his last 16 games. Fifteen homers is a lot in 16 games, which is 10% of a season. Prorated over an entire season, Schwarber would total an astronomical 150 home runs. That’s a more slow-pitch softball number of dingers than baseball. Schwarber’s success pleases me because he is a really nice guy and graduate of Indiana University. That the former Chicago Cub is doing all this damage since June 12th as a Washington National has me more than a little disturbed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Security breaks up girl fight at Dodgers vs. Cubs game

Security had to break up a massive fight in the bleacher seats during Saturday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. MLB stadiums have begun to welcome fans back at full capacity just in time for the summer, thanks in part to the COVID-19 vaccine. With individuals filling up nearly ever seat to watch their favorite team in person, there are bound to be some scuffles. That was the case on Saturday.
MLBSporting News

MLB trade rumors: Five soon-to-be-ex-Cubs and where they might be dealt

We’ve written about the Cubs’ dilemma a couple of times already this season. In early June, it was a piece looking at the difficult decisions the front office might face, as the team they dismantled a bit was exceeding internal expectations and playing like a contender. And then, in early July, a piece saying it was time to sell, after a disastrous stretch in June left them well behind the Brewers in the NL Central.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Phillies Reportedly Interested In Trade For 8-Time All-Star

Believe it or not, the Philadelphia Phillies are just four games back of the New York Mets for first place in the NL East. The Phillies, as a result, are expected to be buyers ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. According to baseball insider Jon Heyman, the Phillies are...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: Javier Baez is not worth the contract he wants

The Chicago Cubs are in a very difficult position. They are not a good baseball team and their superstars that helped them win the World Series in 2016 are all on expiring contracts at the same time. Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, and Kris Bryant could all be traded if they don’t sign extensions before the deadline next week. None of them have been good enough to warrant some of the money that they believe they deserve either which makes things even worse.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft preview: Who will the Cubs select with the 21st overall pick?

The Major League Baseball Draft starts Sunday night at 6 p.m. Central time and the Pittsburgh Pirates are on the clock with the first pick in the draft. The Cubs have the 21st pick in the first round. You can watch the Draft on MLB Network or on ESPN, as both will be televising it. There will be a one-hour preview before the broadcasts.
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Cubs’ Jed Hoyer At Crossroad With Bryant, Baez, Rizzo

Kyle Schwarber wasn’t quite as productive as Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo but he connected with the Cubs’ fans at about the same level. Yet there was surprisingly little gnashing of teeth in Wrigleyville when Jed Hoyer non-tendered Schwarber last fall. It was as if the party crowd...
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Who the Chicago Cubs picked in the MLB draft, starting with Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks at No. 21

When Kansas State left-hander Jordan Wicks met with the Chicago Cubs during the MLB draft combine in late June, it presented a chance to sell himself and how he could help the organization. Wicks felt the mental side of his game set him apart — his baseball IQ, competitiveness and how well he knows himself. He wanted to go beyond what can be seen on the field. “They could measure the velocity, ...
MLBallfans.co

Cubs MLB Draft: Draft Picks for Rounds 16-20

The Cubs were busy on Day Three of the draft, as the Cubs made ten picks in the MLB Draft on Tuesday. In case you missed any of the Cubs’ first 15 picks, you can find those below:. Without further ado, let’s dive into the Cubs’ picks from rounds 16-20.
MLBallfans.co

Chicago Cubs: 1 pitch is key for their first-round draft pick

The Chicago Cubs made a very good selection last night in Jordan Wicks out of Kansas State. He is a left-handed pitcher that has a plus command which is something that the Cubs need to build on. They have been lousy at developing pitching over their last 10 years and that caused their potential dynasty to turn into a one-off. Now, they will begin working on Wicks and getting him to the level we all know he can get to.
MLBKATV

Kopps heads list of six Razorbacks picked on day 2 of the MLB draft

The second-most selections in the 2021 MLB Draft currently belongs to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Six Hogs heard their names called on Day Two of the MLB’s first-year player draft, which included rounds 2-10. Pitcher Kevin Kopps, the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy winner and current Golden Spikes Award finalist, led the way for Arkansas with his third-round selection (No. 99 overall) by the San Diego Padres.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB Draft Open Thread: Who will the Cubs pick?

The 2021 MLB Draft is tonight, starting at 6 p.m. Central time. For the first time, the draft is being held in July and it is being held in Denver as part of the All-Star Game festivities. It’s also the first time the draft is being held on a Sunday.
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers History Today: The Matt Garza Trade

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers finally landed Matt Garza. On July 22, 2013, the Rangers were looking for pitching to keep their pursuit of the postseason alive. Garza had been a target before. In 2010, Garza won 15 games for Tampa Bay, and that turned into a move to the Chicago Cubs. In 2011, he went 10-10 for the Cubs, and followed that with a 5-7 record in 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy