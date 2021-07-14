Cancel
Chicago, IL

5 shot at gathering in West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police say

By Katherine Rosenberg-Douglas, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 10 days ago

When a stranger pulled out a gun just after midnight, the people who had been gathered outside in the West Garfield Park neighborhood started to run, according to Chicago police. Five of them were shot as they fled.

Officers and paramedics were called to the 4600 block of West Monroe Street on the West Side at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday for a report of multiple people shot, according to a police media notification.

Four women and one man were shot, authorities said.

“A group was standing outside when they were approached by an unidentified male ... who produced a handgun and began shooting. The victims attempted to flee the scene once the shooting began,” according to a police statement.

The injured were:

  • An 18-year-old woman was shot once in the left leg and she was taken to Stroger Hospital, where she had been listed in good condition.
  • A man, 25, was shot once in each leg and he was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he had been listed in good condition.
  • A 23-year-old woman was shot once in the left buttocks and she was taken to Stroger, where she had been listed in good condition.
  • A woman, 29, was shot once in the buttocks and she was taken to Mount Sinai, where she had been listed in good condition.
  • A 34-year-old woman was shot once in the thigh and she refused to be taken to a hospital; police said she “left the scene in good condition.”

Detectives are investigating and no arrests had been made as of early Wednesday.

kdouglas@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @312BreakingNews

Comments / 0

