Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Factbox-Five facts on why electric buses are key to Biden's green agenda

By Tina Bellon
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6qe4_0awPtE1x00

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has vowed to significantly reduce emissions by 2030, while at the same time creating new, well-paid green energy jobs. His administration has identified bus electrification as one of the main ways to achieve that goal.

While more than half of transport emissions are produced by conventional passenger cars, diesel-powered transit buses are considered among the worst polluters, particularly in America’s cities.

MASS TRANSIT POLLUTION

Converting transit buses to battery or fuel-cell power is considered one of the fastest ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector, which at 29% accounts for the largest share of U.S. emissions.

LOSING THE ELECTRIC BUS RACE

Of the United State’s roughly 70,000 largely diesel transit buses, only around 2% are currently zero emission, according to the Center for Transportation and Environment, which advises transit agencies on clean energy buses.

That puts the United States far behind China, which has converted nearly 60% of its bus fleet, according to Chinese government data for 2020. In Europe, electric buses made up 6% of total new bus registrations in 2020, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

WHO FUNDS U.S. ELECTRIC BUSES?

U.S. transit agencies receive a large part of funding from the Federal Transit Administration, an agency within the U.S. Department of Transportation that has provided nearly $670 million in e-bus grants over the last eight years.

Thanks in part to that funding, the U.S. e-bus market is expected to balloon five-fold to $2.7 billion by 2024, according to analysts at P&S Intelligence.

WHO ARE THE INDUSTRY PLAYERS?

The U.S. electric bus market is currently led by two players selling purpose-built battery-powered buses: California-based Proterra Inc and BYD North America, a unit of China-based BYD Co Ltd. Each company has sold around 1,000 e-buses in the U.S. over the past ten years.

But electric models of incumbent diesel bus makers, including U.S.-based GILLIG, Canadian NFI Group Inc’s New Flyer unit, and Canada-based Novabus, a Volvo subsidiary, are gaining in popularity among transit officials.

New Flyer, GILLIG, Novabus, BYD and Proterra jointly have capacity to produce around 6,000 electric and conventional buses per year, with BYD making up around a fourth of overall production capacity.

WHAT IS BIDEN’S GOAL?

Biden aims to electrify 50,000 diesel buses, or roughly 70% of the U.S. fleet over the next eight years.

Under a bipartisan agreement struck last month, $7.5 billion would flow to bus electrification programs, although that funding also includes electric school buses.

Biden wants to see that pot of money spur creation of well-paying union jobs.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Bus#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#School Buses#Green Energy#Factbox#Chinese#P S Intelligence#Proterra Inc#Byd North America#Byd Co Ltd#Canadian Nfi Group Inc#Volvo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
Country
China
Related
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden is breaking his tax increase pledge

President Joe Biden has proposed trillions of dollars of new tax increases. He has pledged repeatedly that his tax increases will not touch anyone earning less than $400,000. These tax increases, he has promised, will only hit the very wealthy and the largest corporations. But the president is breaking his...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden tells fleeing Cubans to get lost — while flooding the southern border

President Joe Biden is full of compassion for Hispanics fleeing their home countries — with one exception, that is: liberty-loving Cubans. The president is abandoning practically all controls on the southern border. Despite mouthing the words “Do not come,” the White House has adopted policies that send a clear, contrary message: “Cross illegally, and you can stay.” At the same time, Biden is slamming the door on Cubans setting sail for Florida to escape a Communist dictatorship. These anti-Communists aren’t the kind of Hispanics that Democrats like.
Presidential ElectionForbes

How To Gift Assets Before The Pending Biden Tax Plan

President Joe Biden is considering changing the federal estate tax by, among other things, reducing the estate tax exemption (now $11.7 million). While that would not affect many Americans, it would hit wealthy families. Assuming the Biden plan, or something similar, is approved by Congress, and that the measure impacts you, what’s the best way to handle that? We asked tax expert Bruce Bell, an attorney at the Chicago office of Schoenberg Finkel Beederman Bell Glazer. His thoughts:
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden is wrong — government spending does not lower inflation

Decade-defining inflation is here, and despite the dreams of the Fed and Congress, investors have clearly signaled that they no longer believe it to be transitory. President Joe Biden has repeatedly tried to explain away consecutive months of damning producer and consumer-side inflation increases, but on Wednesday night, the president took a ... shall we say interesting tack in trying to argue that people shouldn't be concerned about inflation, not despite his agenda but precisely because of it.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden administration releases COVID funds to boost local economies

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday released $3 billion in COVID-19 rescue funds aimed at helping localities bolster their economies in the wake of the pandemic, calling on communities to seek funding for a range of revitalization projects. The funding, authorized by the $1.9 trillion American...
Presidential ElectionUS News and World Report

AP FACT CHECK: Biden Inflates Jobs Impact From His Policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday inflated the impact of his policies on U.S. jobs created in his first half-year in office, misleadingly stating his administration had done more than any other president. He neglects to mention he had population growth on his side in his comparison. A...
Cincinnati, OHWashington Times

Biden promotes union jobs, economic agenda in Cincinnati

President Biden on Wednesday promoted his economic agenda in Ohio, pledging to create thousands of union jobs even as Senate Republicans successfully blocked a vote to advance a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill he championed. Mr. Biden toured the IBEW/NECA Electrical Training Center in Cincinnati. The labor union facility trains...

Comments / 0

Community Policy