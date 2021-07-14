Baked Bistro continues family's longtime food legacy in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. - The name Fertitta has been synonymous with food for a long time in Hampton.

So long, in fact, Brandy Fertitta can't remember off the top of her head when her grandfather and great-uncle started their famous hot dog shop.

"It's definitely, probably in my blood," Fertitta said. "I've always wanted to have a restaurant."

Sabella, Anthony

The dream came true for the former teacher two years ago when she opened Baked Bistro on Wine Street in Downtown Hampton. The business shares a building with Fertitta's four-year-old donut shop, Glazed Doughnuts.

"'Baked' just kind of went well, glazed and baked, we just kind of went with a theme," Fertitta said.

Baked Bistro made its name on its delicious breakfast and lunch menu. It also doubles as a wine shop with bottles lining the wall.

But you'll still find nods to the family's history with food around the place. An old "Fertitta's" sign sits above the cooler and Fertitta's Frittata is a popular breakfast item. But the family aspect of the place extends beyond the menu too.

Fertitta says she wanted to give Downtown Hampton a breakfast spot where people could gather.

"People can come here, have a meeting or meet a friend for breakfast, different groups meet here like the Kiwanis Club. It's just a good spot for neighbors. I live in the neighborhood. I know the majority of my customers," Fertitta said.

And now she's getting to know even more customers. Baked Bistro just brought in a pizza oven, allowing Fertitta to expand her hours into the evening.

The addition is a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, she tells News 3.

"During COVID time, especially, we realized that pizza places were still doing well. It's something you could still do takeout, and if we were ever in that situation again we could still stay open and not close the doors," she said.

Baked Bistro is open seven days a week. Click HERE for more information.