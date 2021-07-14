Bank of America stock drops after profit beats expectations but revenue falls short
Shares of Bank of America Corp. dropped 2.2% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the moneycenter bank reported a second-quarter profit that rose above expectations but revenue fell short, weighed by misses in the consumer banking and global markets businesses. Net income nearly tripled to $8.96 billion, or $1.03 a share, from $3.28 billion, or 37 cents a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus of 77 cents. Total revenue fell 4% to $21.5 billion, missing the FactSet consensus of $21.8 billion, as net interest income fell 6% to $10.2 billion to miss expectations of $10.4 billion....www.marketwatch.com
Comments / 0