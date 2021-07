State police tell Newswatch 16 a Wilkes-Barre City cruiser and a bike collided on North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard around 11:30 Tuesday night.

Troopers did not say how the accident happened but it was raining heavily at the time.

The bike rider was taken to the hospital.

Police say he is expected to be okay.

The Wilkes-Barre officer was not hurt.