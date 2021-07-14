Vandergrift cop suspended after confrontation with Black restaurant customer back on job

VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A Vandergrift police officer, who was suspended after an encounter with an African-American man, is back on duty.

Officer William Moore confronted the customer at G and G Restaurant.

The incident was captured on video and went viral.

Police said Moore responded to a call regarding an African American man smoking marijuana, but the man says he was just waiting for a table.

Moore went back on the job last week, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

He was on paid leave for four weeks.

