Vandergrift cop suspended after confrontation with Black restaurant customer back on job
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A Vandergrift police officer, who was suspended after an encounter with an African-American man, is back on duty.
Officer William Moore confronted the customer at G and G Restaurant.
The incident was captured on video and went viral.
Police said Moore responded to a call regarding an African American man smoking marijuana, but the man says he was just waiting for a table.
Moore went back on the job last week, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.
He was on paid leave for four weeks.
