Vandergrift, PA

Vandergrift cop suspended after confrontation with Black restaurant customer back on job

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 10 days ago
VANDERGRIFT, Pa. — A Vandergrift police officer, who was suspended after an encounter with an African-American man, is back on duty.

Officer William Moore confronted the customer at G and G Restaurant.

The incident was captured on video and went viral.

Police said Moore responded to a call regarding an African American man smoking marijuana, but the man says he was just waiting for a table.

[ Vandergrift suspends cop whose encounter with Black restaurant patron went viral ]

Moore went back on the job last week, according to our news partners at TribLIVE.com.

He was on paid leave for four weeks.

